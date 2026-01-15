Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nothing on Disney+: when the film with Jeremy Allen White comes out

The Eighties, a legendary album and an iconic singer-songwriter. Disney+ announces Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nothing (in original Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere), the film written and directed by Scott Cooper and based on the book by Warren Zanes. Here’s everything you need to know.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nothing, the trailer

Springsteen: Deliver me from Nothing, the plot previews

Produced by 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nothing follows the making of Bruce Springsteen’s album Nebraska. Recorded on a four-track recorder in his bedroom in New Jersey, the album marked a turning point in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works: a pure and tormented acoustic album, populated by lost souls looking for a reason to believe.

It’s 1981. Bruce Springsteen, fresh from the triumph of the River Tour which established him far beyond the borders of New Jersey, finds himself faced with pressure from his record company, eager to release a new album to capitalize on the wave of success. But the musician is in crisis: on the one hand he feels guilty for having distanced himself from his working-class roots, from that suburban America made up of diners, pinball machines and small houses; on the other, he is tormented by the difficult relationship with his father, a gruff man prone to alcohol. A shadow seems to follow him everywhere, together with an internal void that only music can fill. In the solitude of his apartment, Bruce writes and records the songs that will give life to Nebraska, the most intimate and bare album of his career, far from the commercial expectations of the moment. He demands that the songs be published as he recorded them on a simple audio cassette, without retouching, without promotional tours, without singles or interviews. And even without his face on the cover.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nothing, the cast

The cast includes, among others, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham and Odessa Young.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nothing when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on January 23, 2026.