Stabilian earthquakes and bradisism at the Flegrei Campi: the new Ingv bulletin

Thumb bulletin July 15th



After a period of intense seismic activity, the situation ai Campi Flegrei It appears more peaceful: according to the last weekly bulletin from the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv, 32 earthquake shocks were recorded in the week between 7 and 13 July, with a maximum magnitude of 1.6.

To have a comparison, last week the monitoring network in the Flegrea area had located 56 earthquake shocks (and a total of 513 earthquakes throughout the month of June) with the strongest, of magnitude 4.6which took place on 30 June: it was the most violent earthquake ever recorded in Campania in instrumental times. To note, however, the M2.1 shock recorded yesterday 15 July at 3km deep, with an epicenter a Monte Nuovo (near Bacoli) and also warned in Naples.

The lifting of the soil due to bradyseism Instead, it remains stable with an average speed of about 15 mm per month, in line with the trend that began the first days of April.

As for the Geochimic parameters No significant variations have been reported: an average temperature of 93 ° Cwith a range of variation from 92 ° C to 95 ° C.

The data on earthquakes and geochemics of the Flegrei Campi

From 7 to 13 July 2025, 32 earthquakes with magnitude between 0.0 And 1.6the latter recorded during the seismic swarm detected on 9 July and consisting of 12

earthquakes that occurred in the Solfatara area.

As usual at the Flegrei Campi, the 32 shocks took place at one very low depthbetween 0.64 km and 2.72 km.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 7 to 13 July. Credit: ingv



Also for i Geochimic parameters No important variations have been reported. However, in the Pisciarelli area, the values of CO2 flow from the ground showed a moderate increasereturning to the values measured before the decrease that had been recorded in recent weeks.

Stable bradisism: soil lifting data

The lifting of the soil due to bradisism continues in line with the values of the previous weeks: from the beginning of April 2025 the average speed soil lifting is approximately 15 mm per month. A rate halved compared to the average of 30 mm per month is therefore confirmed, recorded between mid -February and late March 2025.

From January 2024the lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 30 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 14/07/2025. Credit: Ingv.

The synthesis of the weekly bulletin of July 16th

So here is a summary of what emerged from the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv:

Seismicity: seismic activity is falling compared to the previous week, with a total of 32 earthquake shocks recorded, with maximum magnitude 1.6.

Soil deformation: the average land lifting speed (due to bradisism) remained stable at 15 mm per month, in line with the trend that began the first days of April 2025.