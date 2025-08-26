Stable seismicity at the Flegrei fields and ground lifting of 15 mm per month: the data of the INGV bulletin

Weekly Bulletin of the Campi Flegrei.



To the Campi Flegrei Seismicity remains stable: as confirmed in the weekly bulletin of the Vesuviano-Engv Observatory, in the last week they have been recorded 61 Earthquake shocks of maximum magnitude 2.4in line with the data of the previous week (how much 52 maximum magnitude SISMI seats have been collected). The lifting of the soil due to bradisism also continues with an average monthly speed of approx 15 ± 3 mm per month, while from the point of geochemical parameters they do not report significant variations compared to the trends of increased flows already known.

So let’s see the weekly Ingv-Oe bulletin in detail.

Earthquakes detected and geochemical parameters at the Flegrei fields

Between 18 and 24 August, localized fields were located at the Flegrei Campi 61 earthquakes with magnitude included Between 0.0 and 2.4of which only 15 higher than magnitude 1 23 Augustat 20:55, a seismic swarm was also detected, consisting of 4 earthquake shocks of maximum magnitude 2.4.

As usual at the Flegrei Campi, the SISMI were quite superficial, with one depth between 1.22 km and 3.47 km. In bradisismic areas like this, in fact, seismicity is not due to the activation of fault but the lifting of the soil.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 18 to 24 August. Credit: ingv – oe



From the geochemical point of view, the heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system already known are confirmed. Similarly, i carbon dioxide flows (CO 2 ) From the ground measured in the Pisciarelli station they did not show significant variations compared to previous periods.

The data on the bradisismic lifting of the soil

The soil lifting rate is also stable, which since the beginning of April 2025 takes place at a speed of 15 millimeters per monthafter the rapid increase recorded between February and March 2025, when the average monthly value had reached 30 ± 5 mm/month.

From January 2024, therefore, the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 32 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 25/08/2025. Credit: ingv



On the basis of these data, the INGV-OE has excluded the presence of elements such as to suggest significant short-term evolutions.

The weekly bulletin of 26 August in short

In summary, the weekly bulletin on the Flegrei fields issued by the Ingv on August 26 it emerged that: