"Steal – The Robbery": trailer, plot, cast and release date of the thriller series starring Sophie Turner

A new thriller TV series made in the UK is arriving on Prime Video, starring Sophie Turner, the unforgettable Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones: the series is called Steal – The Heist, and below you will find all the information on the cast, plot and release date of all six episodes. And, at the end, the official trailer in Italian.

The cast of Steal – The Robbery

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, The Staircase), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, Queen of Chess), and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo).

The series is produced by Nuala O’Leary and executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza. Amazon MGM Studios produced the series along with Drama Republic.

The plot of Steal – The Robbery

Steal is an adrenaline-filled contemporary thriller about the heist of the century, starring Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary employee who finds herself catapulted into the center of the action. A typical working day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is turned upside down when a violent gang of thieves breaks into the offices and forces Zara and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to do their bidding. But who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions and why? Chief Inspector Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but having recently relapsed into his gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems at bay as he investigates the secret plans and conflicting interests behind this far-reaching crime.

When Steal comes out – The Robbery

All six episodes of Steal will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday 21 January.

The trailer for Steal – The Heist