Stefano and the weak for Belen (who puts him in crisis with Caroline), Single Bellucci and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Love is not beautiful if it is not a fighting

May Day: Problems in Heaven. Michelle Hunziker had just finished telling on TV, from Silvia Toffanin, how happy she was for the new love that completes her days when … Boom! The weekly Oggi publishes the first dispute – and in the square – between the presenter and Nino Tronchetti Provera.

The two were caught while discussed in front of Michelle’s door. Some passers -by noticed the disagreement. Michelle’s face is very dark and exudes irritation. Later, perhaps with a forced smile, the two went to dinner together. After dinner, Michelle slept at the manager’s house: the Maretta would therefore seem to be back.

Even between Stefano De Martino and Caroline Tronelli things do not seem to go for the best. Thanks to a delicate situation – from the theft to the diffusion of their private videos – according to Alessandro Rosica, everything would be the presence of Stefano “on a dating site” and the fact that “constantly looking for his ex, Belen”, so that Caroline would be “jealous of Rodriguez” (writes Dagospia). Where the truth is, perhaps halfway, it is not given to know. What is certain is that there is high voltage between the two: the weekly Oggi paparazzati while they were for dinner outside Rome. But not even that evening went smoothly: Caroline, perhaps after a heated confrontation, got up from the table, leaving Stefano alone. The conductor, disconsolate, then reached it in front of the door of the house.

In addition to the heart problems, Stefano De Martino is trying to climb the surrounding wall that Gerry Scotti has raised around the listening. The Rai conductor was back from a sparkling season, with record record. Nobody now questioned his skill or preparation, but since the competitor is no longer strips on Canale 5 the news, but the wheel of luck with Scotti, those records seem to be a distant memory. Not because of De Martino, it is clear, but because Mediaset has finally unleashed a worthy opponent (who, at the moment, is tearing the race).

In these days there have been no arrows, from both sides – even came from Pier Silvio Berlusconi. De Martino, at the moment, has pulled himself out of any problematic comment, also because Scotti is one of the bearing columns of Italian TV: “I don’t think I have to stem someone, everyone works for their own company,” he told Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. That the young conductor has given a lesson to everyone with his diplomacy?

Morales does not make morality

The interview with Raoul Bova in Verissimo was not particularly appreciated by Rocío Muños Morales, his former partner and mother of his two daughters. “They said to me: I will ruin your life marriage, but my relationship for a while had had internal situations that we were managing,” said the actor. “With Rocío I have no grudges. Things are made by common agreement, in tune. I hope I have relationships like those I have with my ex -wife with her.”

These statements were then commented by Rocío during live life, guest of Alberto Matano. It was precisely the conductor who raised the matter, launching an implicit provocation that Morales took, but to whom he responded gracefully. “It is clear that something happened yesterday in Verissimo (…). One thing unites me to you, and it is the fact that we do not love fictions. We are as people see us, so we cannot pretend anything. It is a very particular moment of your existence and I cannot help but ask you, after Raoul’s words”.

The actress, with great serenity, replied that he is fine, but he also clarified that he did not want to comment publicly to protect his daughters: “I prefer to remain silent, and not because I have something to hide – I have nothing to hide – but I want to remain faithful to the mother and woman who are. My silence is respect”.

Fedez vs Sinner: the match is served

“It’s called irony”. With these words Fedez has justified the contents of his last song coming out this week and in particular the passage in which he approaches the tennis champion Jannik Sinner in Hitler: “Italian has a new idol, his name is Jannik Sinner. Puro Italian blood with the accent of Adolf Hitler”.

The rapper, as in the past he has done, mixes facts, characters and opinions in his texts that as much as they seem to wake up the minds as at the mosquito, Radio24 program, the Razzano rapper said that his is “a criticism of Italian fanaticism” not to Sinner. And then he added: “It is not that I approached Sinner to Hitler. It’s called irony. And, among other things, I don’t know him and I don’t care to know him”.

He will not be interested in knowing Sinner, but in the meantime a municipal councilor of Bolzano has presented a formal complaint to the prosecutor against the rapper for propaganda and instigation to racial hatred.

Bursts, Scoppia scals the couple

The correspondent of the Hyenas Stefano Corti would have been seen for dinner with a woman who is not Bianca Atzei. Voices circulated on a possible separation for weeks, which would now seem more and more concrete. Together for years, in 2023 they have also become parents of little Noa and had never given gossip lies. They looked like a solid couple, then the first rumors began to leak and, finally, the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia revealed that the two would really have left: in Tortona, Corti would have been seen in “intimate attitudes” with Camilla Degiorgi, an expert of false bags that he had interviewed for a service of Le Iene. A case? At the moment, the interested parties did not comment on the items.

Instead, the eternal love between Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci is officially finished. With a very short press release shared together, the director and the actress announced the end of their relationship. Monica and Tim had met in October 2022 and from there an overwhelming love was born, also culminated in collaboration with the film Beetlejuice. Bellucci had said about him: “Love at sixty years is a meeting of souls”. Perhaps their souls got lost in the journey between one red carpet and another.

Gossippini

Pausini, the warning and all the money lost

Laura Pausini for the first time spoke of the very difficult period he lived in 2005. “From 1993 to 2005, I think I sold 40 million records. But from 2005 onwards I had to get back from the end because I had nothing more”. The singer was unable to add anything else because the person involved in the fact warned her. To find out more we will have to wait, as Pausini, his 90 years, ironically said.

Peace between sisters

The Rodriguez sisters would have made peace. Despite the mystery about what has removed for so much Belen and Cecilia continues to hover on them, now the feud would seem to be over. The two, together with his brother Jeremias, also went out for dinner together.

Dancing among the gossip

The new edition of Ballando con le Stars already sparkles. Many can’t wait to see Barbara D’Urso on the small screen. Among the curious there is also Nancy Brilli, who will in turn be a competitor. The actress said: “I want to understand how Barbara D’Urso, who is used to being a captain, will find himself competing in the midst of others”. Pupo, on the other hand, said that he would never participate in the dancer program, annoying – and not a little – Milly Carlucci, who strongly invited him to never say, because in life, in fact, you never know.

The outburst of Iacchetti that sets the spirits

Enzo Iacchetti did not hold back and live to “It is not Cartabianca” gave Eyal Mizrahi, president of the Amici Federation of Israel, who had called him fascist. The conductor’s position has moved the Italian spirits, but also raised many criticisms especially for the phrase pronounced by Iacchetti after the “asshole”: “I punch you, so much I know that you are below (referring to the study where it was)”. Certainly the violence, even the verbal one, must be condemned, but Mizrahi calling him fascist and asking to define the word child, it was no less.