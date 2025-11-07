Stefano De Martino (again) single, Martina Colombari’s pain and other gossip to read over the weekend





Platinette, illness and money spent on “anything”

On Tuesday, Mauro Coruzzi, aka Platinette, turned 70. A round figure that doesn’t particularly exalt him, but which he nevertheless celebrated given the two difficult years he experienced. He spoke thus to Corriere della Sera about his brain after the two strokes, one ischemic and one hemorrhagic: “The neurologist says that my brain is like an Emmental, in the sense that it is ‘with holes’ and even if many active areas with their respective neurons have disappeared (speech, deafness, balance in variable proportions), the veterans, poor things, have taken on all the work”.

Luckily he has a pension to support him, because he admitted to having spent all the money he earned “on anything”, for example to buy “Mina’s vinyl records in Japanese”. And if you are wondering how to sing Mina in Japanese… Well, the RAI historical archive comes to our aid. Here you can see Mina’s performance of “Anata to watashi” at Studio Uno in 1961.

The pain of Achille Costacurta and the reaction of Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta

Last week Achille Costacurta spoke about himself without filters on One More Podcast, talking about his difficult adolescence, drugs, TSO and the period spent in reform school. A profound discomfort that marked him for years and even led him to attempt suicide. The turning point came in a Swiss clinic, where he received the diagnosis of ADHD. Since then he has been undergoing therapy and his parents, Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta, have followed a course to better understand their son.

Martina, busy with Dancing with the Stars, delicately commented: “In a certain sense, the fact that he cleared all this stuff through customs, selfishly, took a burden off me. Many pointed to me as the wrong motherthe mother who couldn’t make it, the mother who could have noticed, who could have done more. I was silent for years”. Now, however, Achille is better and the fact that he managed to tell everything is proof of this.

Pier Francesco Favino bad boy

Pierfracesco Favino in these long years as an actor has played many different characters. “I am not Buscetta, Craxi, the Lebanese or even Raul Gatti: I am the possibility of becoming each of them”, Favino declared to the Corriere. Every role is an opportunity and for example by playing Craxi “I opened up the scenario of what the relationship with my daughters could be when my strength fails”.

And then the unexpected confession, because you would never expect it from him who has such a solid face and image: “I seem reliable, but I have been a totally unreliable person”. And here almost shock: “I had affairs at the same time, I was a chronic liar, I pretended to have money that I didn’t have, I made appointments at which I never showed up.” In a nutshell? “I was the Roman boy whose friend told you: ‘Don’t go out with that one!'”. Even now he admits that he is “still a bit of everything”, but he seems to be significantly more reliable: he has been linked to Anna Ferzetti for 25 years and the couple has two daughters. Is Favino a rare example of a tamed bad boy?

Laura Pausini attacked by her cousin

New troubles for Laura Pausini. After the recent dissing with Gianluca Grignani, the singer once again finds herself at the center of controversy, this time due to family issues. Mr. Ettore Pausini, Laura’s uncle, unfortunately died in a road accident. Many expected a public message from the singer, but her silence sparked discussion.

It was my cousin Sabrina who broke the secrecy, who wrote very harsh words on social media: “To those who underlined the kinship, I remember that it’s only on paper. That part of the family never gave a damn about me or my father, and I don’t want them at the funeral. I’m not like them, and my father taught me certain values. Who knows, for once, the newspapers will provide correct information.” A message that quickly went around the web, casting shadows on family relationships that were evidently anything but peaceful.

Totti vs Totti with Bocchi in the middle

Since the divorce between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi there has been talk of a crisis between the former footballer and his daughter Chanel. In recent years, the rumor of a breakup between the two has often crowded social media. Now, it’s the weekly Today to add a significant detail. What is damaging the solid father-daughter union is not only the ‘problem’ of the difference in views on her career – she wants to work on TV like her mother and Francesco apparently would not agree – but also Noemi Bocchi’s jealousy.

The former bomber’s current partner would be little bothered both by the past with Ilary Blasi and by the memories linked to those years. Precisely for this reason Totti would have recently clarified that the historic dedication “6 Unica!” it wasn’t for Ilary but for the Roma fans, a denial that would have surprised even the family. Bocchi’s jealousy would have contributed not only to disturbing the balance of the couple, but also Totti’s relationship with his daughter, who is very close to her mother…

Gossippini

Stefano De Martino single

According to Gabriele Parpiglia, the love story between Stefano De Martino and Caroline Tronelli – which set the Italian summer on fire – has definitively come to an end. The violation of privacy with that video in which Caroline and Stefano were together at home would have been fatal. According to the journalist, the issue would be more complex than one might imagine…

The huge ‘bigot’

At le Iene, Elenoire Ferruzzi revealed that she spent 80 thousand euros on cosmetic procedures. She had her lips and breasts redone, her eyes tightened and Botox done… But not only that. She likes everything “bigger” so she also had her vagina retouched, which she now defines as “a nice big pussy”.

The fear of growing old

At 74, Diego Dalla Palma revealed that he doesn’t want to reach 80 and for this reason he has already organized everything with a lawyer and a notary. “A doctor will help me,” revealed the make-up artist prophet (who then also talked about all the places he’s had sex).

The Gobbo shot

Flavia Vento has become a spiritual coach. In short, a guide that helps you find yourself through coaching and introspection techniques. However, whether the former showgirl, who has rediscovered her faith a few years ago, also uses religion is currently unknown.

However, there is one thing that is certain: he is a bit confused about how to advertise himself. First she wrote on X and Instagram that she has become a coach, she posted her email and invited people to write to her without explaining what she would do to help them.

Then, a few hours ago, on Instagram, he posted an image of a white cloud with this phrase: “Do you want to level up? Write me for a session on the clouds”. The post was deleted after a few minutes. Is it Vento who is in the clouds and needs help to understand what to really do?