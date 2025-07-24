Stick 2 will be: Apple TV+ confirms the Golfistic Comedy series with Owen Wilson

On the occasion of the release of the tenth and last episode of the debut season, Apple TV+ announced the renewal for season 2 of stick, the TV series Comedy on the golf created by Jason Keller and with Owen Wilson as protagonist.

“It is a joy to be able to continue to tell this story. But above all, the renewal of the second season will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more in golf” joked the creator Jason Keller.

The cast of Stick 2

Apple TV+ has officially communicated that Stick 2 will present new characters, in addition to the return cast that includes Wilson and Peter Dager in the main roles, flanked by Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, with the participation of superstar of golf such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndam Clark and others.

Among the various cameii, they include Jim Nantz and Trevor Impelman, Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark of Good Good, as well as Golf Rapaport Golf enthusiast.

Stick is conceived by Jason Keller, who is also showrunner and executive producer together with Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Guymon Casady of Entertainment 360. The series is also produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton. Faris and Dayton are the directors together with David Dobkin, Jaffar Mahmood, Mj Delaney and John Hamburg.

What sticks is about

Owen Wilson is Pryce Cahill, an ex -golf champion who almost twenty years ago has abruptly and unfortunately interrupted his career after a psychotic crisis in the middle of a tournament.

Since then his life has gone to Rotoli: divorced by his wife Amber-Linn (Judy Greer), he works as a seller in a sporting goods seller shop, and every now and then organizes some small scam around the bars with his former Caddie Mitts (Benjamin Chivers).

Every now and then still gives some private lessons to aspiring Sunday golfers; While it is on the green with a student hears blows that seem almost shot by a rifle. When Pryce sees that those shots are a boy who could be his son is amazed, he immediately understands that he has an incredible talent in front of him.

But the young man in question, Santiago called Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), does not want to listen to the proposal of Pryce, and then Pryce must first convince his mother Elena (Mariana Treviño), and then leverage the love for the golf to persuade the reluctant saints to be coached by him.

When stick 2 comes out

Considering that production for the second season is still in the initial phase, stick 2 will be released no earlier than 2026.