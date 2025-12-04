Stop Russian gas to the EU from 2027: how much do we import today and why this block will favor the USA

THE’European Union confirmed it stop imports of Russian gas starting from 2027: it is a historical agreement for our continent, which still depends on Russia on an energy level. The decision, in reality, does not come as a surprise: already at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European imports of Russian gas had reduced drastically. According to what was reported by Eurostat, we have gone beyond 40% of 2021 al 15% recorded in the third quarter of 2025. For the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyenthe EU was able to «break a dependence that many believed insurmountable».

THE’Italy will be among the countries that will be most affected by this blockade, being the third largest gas importer throughout Europe; Hungary, however, is considering bringing the measure before the court Court of Justice of the EU.

In reality, it will be above all the people who will benefit from this block USAwhich in the space of just 4 years have more than doubled gas exports to Europe, reaching the point of covering the 56% of the total European requirement in the third quarter (the period between June and September) of 2025.

When will the stop on Russian gas come into force?

The agreement signed by the European Union establishes the gradual elimination of gas imports from Russia by September 30, 2027. Should Member States experience difficulties in filling the required storage levels, the import ban would apply from 1 November 2027. The ultimate goal is to reset completely imports of Russian gas by November 2027. According to the agreement, member states will have to submit national measures to diversify their gas supplies by 1 March 2026.

It’s one epochal turning point for Europebecause it requires the end of an energy relationship with Russia, which for years has guaranteed almost half of Europe’s gas needs.

In reality, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the trade relationship between the EU and Russia was gradually reduced. In the third quarter of 2025, imports of any Russian good towards the European Union recorded a decrease of 1.4 billion euros.

In the specific case of gas, in 2021 Russia covered 40% of total European demanda share that fell to 15% in the third quarter of 2025. As also appears in the graph below, the moment of decline arrives at the beginning of 2022, corresponding to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Imports of energy resources from Russia to EU countries from 2021 to 2025. Credit: Eurostat



Despite this decline, Russia still remains today the EU’s second largest energy supplier: this is because some Member States have received temporary exemptions to continue importing Russian gas, given that their infrastructure does not allow them to quickly pivot to alternative suppliers.

Italy is also among the most penalized European countries

Overall, the EU imported in 2024 100 billion cubic meters of gas, with Italian ranking in 3rd place among the major importers, preceded by France (1st place) and Spain (2nd) and followed by the Netherlands (4th) and Belgium (5th). To be clear: Italy is among the countries most affected by this blockade.

Among other things, according to an investigation by Reutersour country holds the record as the European economy most dependent on gas, with 38% of our total energy supply coming from LNG. Other countries such as Hungary and Slovakia are considering legal action against the EU, as their economies rely heavily on gas for electricity and industry.

But why is gas so important? It is essential because, even today, gas is used for gas in the European Union electricity production, for the home heating and for i industrial processes.

Who will we import gas from in the future: Norway, the United States and Algeria

At this point, however, it comes naturally to ask: but from whom will we import gas starting from 2027? At the moment, the Norway is among the main gas suppliers for Europe, covering the 25% of the overall requirement. However, without the share of Russian gas, it is impossible for a single country to satisfy the demand of an entire continent.

In short, the Union must necessarily look outside its borders. And that’s why the EU-imposed blockade will bring advantages especially to the United States: again according to Eurostat data, in the first quarter of 2021 the European Union imported from the USA 24% of liquefied natural gas. In the third quarter of 2025imports from the United States have reached share 56% – thus strengthening its position dominant supplier – a value that is even destined to increase over the next few years. In other words, the US exports of gas have more than doubled.

Clearly, given the geographical distance that will have to be traveled to transport LNG from the USA to Europe, this surge will have consequences also on the cost of gas, with direct impacts on European citizens. In the graph below, the exponential increase in US gas exports (indicated in red) to Europe in the first quarter of 2021 and in the third quarter of 2025 is clearly visible.

Among the non-European suppliers we should also consider Algeria, currently the third state for gas exports to the EU with a share of 9%. Followed by Qatar (5%), Nigeria (4%) and Trinidad and Tobago (3%).