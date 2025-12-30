"Stranger Sounds"so for one night Milan transformed into Hawkins (thanks to music)

Yesterday, Monday 29 December, the Fabrique in Milan was transformed into Hawkins thanks to the musical evening organized by Netflix: Stranger Sounds. The concert-event, which transformed music into pure emotion, dedicated to the magic of Stranger Things and its iconic soundtracks, made thousands of fans dance and sing under the same 80s sky waiting for the final episode of the series which will be broadcast on New Year’s Eve at 2.00am.

Mahmood, Francesca Michielin, Manuel Agnelli, Rose Villain and Rockin’1000 Power 50 brought their energy and interpretations of pieces from the legendary Netflix series to the stage.

The ending of Stranger Things

On the night of December 26, at 2 o’clock, three of the last four episodes of Stranger Things were released. The final episode, lasting over an hour, will arrive on New Year’s Eve 2026, again at 2 am. The anticipation is sky-high and those who haven’t yet seen the new episodes are doing everything they can to avoid spoilers on social media and online. This final season of Stranger Things marks the end of one of the most beloved series of recent years. After a long journey that began in 2016, the story set in Hawkins is approaching its epilogue, promising definitive answers, twists and an ending – at least on paper – that lives up to fans’ expectations.

