Stranger Things, the new spinoff coming out is a book with Nancy and Robin

If you’ve finished watching Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5, and the wait until Boxing Day and then New Year’s Eve to see how Netflix’s ’80s Hawkins saga will end is already consuming you, there’s something that might help you pass the time while remaining in the world created by the Duffer twins: a book.

In fact, since December 2nd, Stranger Things: One Way or Another, a novel written by television writer and novelist Caitlin Schneiderhan and published by Random House World (publisher of various other publications related to Stranger Things), has been available – currently only in English. A novel that takes place between the end of the fourth season (set in the spring of 1986) and the beginning of the fifth (which starts from November 3, 1987), and which has as its protagonist the beloved Nancy Wheeler, supported by her friend and investigative colleague Robin Buckley, i.e. the two characters who on the screen are played respectively by Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke.

What is the novel Stranger Things: One Way or Another about?

Hawkins Post reporter teams up with her friend and fellow investigator Robin Buckley to solve an inexplicable phenomenon. Following the events of Stranger Things season 4, One Way or Another finds Nancy and Robin facing a new mystery, and they won’t stop until they solve it. What kind of mystery will Nancy and Robin find? Below is the official synopsis.

“Hawkins, Indiana, is recovering. It’s been two months since the Vecna ​​earthquake devastated the town, and its residents are still reeling from the devastation. Nancy Wheeler has spent every minute of her life hunting Vecna, but he has continued to elude her. How can she go to college at Emerson in the fall if Hawkins is still under the influence of the Upside Down?

When classmate Joey Taft starts acting strangely at graduation, Nancy is convinced that Vecna ​​has found his new victim. Along with fellow amateur sleuth Robin Buckley, Nancy wastes no time before questioning Joey. What the girls discover leads them down the path to a story bigger than the Hawkins Post could ever have assigned to Nancy. Why are people in the city suddenly getting sick? Why is there a strange man stalking Nancy while she investigates? And, more importantly, does any of this have to do with the Upside Down?

Together with Robin, Nancy embarks on a dangerous search for the truth. The deeper the two dig, the more Nancy finds herself embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to trap her in Hawkins… forever.”

The cover of the book