Streaming Community, film and pirate series site: because it is dangerous and what the use of it risks

“The Italian portal for streaming films and TV series” is defined but, in reality, it is a site that offers the vision of illegally acquired titles. We are talking about Streaming Community, a reality well known to the fans of cinema and TV series that offers the public the most recent films released in the most popular theaters and TV series of the moment in full and completely free but pirate form. Yes, because the contents of this site, in most cases, are illegally taken by paid platforms.

But let’s find out better how Streaming Community works, because you are talking about it and what the risks are for those who use this site.

Streaming Community: how it works

Streaming Community works apparently like any streaming platform. Just open the site to find a list of films just released at the cinema, popular TV series and even a top 10 of the most viewed titles currently on the platform.

To see the films and series that proposes the site, you do not need registration, payments of monthly or other shares but just click on the desired title, close a very long series of advertising that open every time you click on something – a very common aspect of illegal Italian but also foreign streaming sites – and the film appears in its full version.

The site’s home page layout is identical to that of Netflix. At the top, the “hottest” title of the moment appears, highlighted in the upper band of the site with a short introductory plot, trailer and the classic “reproduce” button to start the film.

The contents are divided by type (films or TV series) and a kind of belonging ranging from horror to comedy, from science fiction to animation. All exactly like the classic platforms available online. The only and big difference is that what is found on this site ended up illegally, that is, angry from paid platforms, not taking into account the fact that those contents are covered by copyright.

And for users, to use this pirate streaming methodology, not only is it dangerous for your privacy but you also risk the sanction.

Streaming Community: What is the risk of those who watch movies and pirate series

Of users, this pirate streaming platform, has many and also has a Telegram channel that has, to date, almost 65 thousand subscribers. Notifications arrive in the channel with the news coming on the platform and keeps all updated on the unmissable new releases on the site.

The Streaming Community website has a very complex story, which has become a real case. It has been obscured several times – creating the chaos several times among those who make the constant use of this platform that has complained and worried about not finding the site and its pirate content on the various online communities – has changed domain but, in the end, has always returned to the front line despite the work of the Guardia di Finanza and Agcom to put an end to illegal streaming in the world of entertainment and sport increasingly widespread in recent years.

All today, the streaming community site is online and accessible by anyone. Those who use it, however, must be careful because they risk savory fines but also that their data are acquired by illegal associations, the same behind the site in question.

How long would the fines for streaming community users amount? To talk about it is Massimiliano Capitanio, Commissioner Agcom who, interviewed by Fanpage.it, specified that watching a film for some time on these illegal platforms where the contents are stolen risks being reached by a Sanzaione of 154 euros that can reach 5000 euros if the action is repeated.

“Opening streaming community does not trigger a fine. But if I put myself to watch the latest Disney movie and the flow is recorded by an authority then this behavior is liable to sanction. If I watch a movie and I remain for a total time it is obvious that I am stealing a content”, these are his words.