Stromboli eruption: the lava overflow from the North crater has ended, but the spattering activity continues

Credit: INGV



The volcano Stromboli continues to record more intense volcanic activity than normal: as detected by the INGV Etna Observatory, at 3.34am on November 29th a began lava overflow from the North crater area – the fourth for the month of November –, which produced a lava flow in the upper part of the Sciara del Fuocoalso visible in the video of Sebastiano Cannavò.

At the moment, INGV has confirmed the end of the overflow lavawhile the ordinary persists explosive activity, with variable intensity: Stromboli, located in the Aeolian archipelago, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and its particular persistent eruptive activity has earned it the nickname “lighthouse of the Mediterranean” over the centuries. The lava overflow was accompanied by continuous activity spattering – that is, the emission of shreds of lava from the mouth of the volcano – from at least two mouths in the northern crater area, which is still continuing with fallout of shreds of lava around the mouths and occasionally in the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco.

From the point of view seismicthe average amplitude of the volcanic tremor remained at the average level, while the monitoring of ground deformations did not show significant variations over the last 24 hours.

As highlighted by experts, these lava overflows they happen periodically on Stromboli: during the eruption of June 2024 (always characterized by a lava overflow on the Sciara del Fuoco) the collapse of the North craterswhich went from 750 meters to 530 meters. Thanks to these lava overflows and spattering activity, the craters are therefore returning to their previous height. On that occasion, the Civil Protection had raised the volcano alert from yellow to level orange. The last one significant rash of Stromboli, however, dates back to October 2022.