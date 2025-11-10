Stromboli, eruptive activity in progress with lava flow from the Sciara del Fuoco: the drone video

The lava flow on Stromboli’s Sciara del Fuoco. Credit: Irene Makarenko, via



The volcano Stromboliin the Sicilian archipelago of the Aeolian Islands, gave rise to more intense than normal volcanic activity which began at 11:00 yesterday, Sunday 9 November: according to what was reported by the INGV, a lava overflow from the North crater area, which is feeding a lava flow in the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco.

This overflow is accompanied by continuous activity spattering – that is, the issue of shreds of lava from the mouth of the volcano – from two mouths in the northern crater area. Meanwhile, hot material is sliding onto the Sciara del Fuoco, with the formation of puffs of dark dust and the resulting rolling of hot blocks. At 9.43 and 11.14 yesterday 9 November, some small landslides were also recorded, while strengthened volcano surveillance.

As highlighted by the experts, this lava overflow actually constitutes a “normal” phenomenon for Stromboli: in June 2024, in fact, the collapse of the North craterswho passed by 750 meters to 530 meters. Thanks to these lava overflows and the activity of spatteringthe craters are therefore returning to their previous height.

After the event, the INGV Etna Observatory did not highlight significant changes nor from the point of view seismicnor with regards to ground deformations. The last important eruptive episode of Stromboli dates back to June 2024, again due to a new eruptive phase with a lava overflow on the Sciara del Fuoco. On that occasion, the Civil Protection had raised the volcano’s alert from yellow to orange. The last significant eruption, however, occurred in October 2022.