Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 in Crete, Greece: no damage

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 in Crete



A strong earthquake Of magnitude 5.0 hit the Greek island of Crete: as also reported by the Ingv, the shock was recorded yesterday 7 July at 20:46 (local time, 19:46 in Italy) with epicenter in seaabout 33 km south-east from the town of Palekastro and a depth of 9 km (and therefore rather superficial)

The shock was felt throughout the eastern coast of the island, but no damage to people or buildings have been reported. It is however an area highly seismic, As the strong shocks which hit the island of Crete between May and June, when two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 5.2 were recorded less than two weeks later.

This high seismicity It is due to the position of Crete, which is located in an area where converge there plate African and that Eurasian: specifically, what occurs is one subduction of the African plaque below the Eurasian one. Just this movement (whose estimated speed is about 10 mm per year) is sufficient to create numerous fault systems Throughout the country, each of which can take action to create even rather intense earthquakes throughout the Dodecanese area.

The tectonic context of the Hellenic peninsula, the circles represent earthquakes, the greater are the higher the magnitude; The darker circles represent earthquakes with a deeper epicenter. Credit: USGS



Recently Crete has also been by some violent firesbroke out on July 2 in the eastern area of ​​the island: pushed by strong windswho reached 80 km/h, the flames They also came to the south, leading to the evacuation of about 5,000 people, including tourists.