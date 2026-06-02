Study for free, obtain a degree in the name of the Nation and an international certification in Canada: Armed Forces Institute. opens admission process 2026-II

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The graduates of the Armed forces and the young people who currently fulfill the Voluntary Military Service You can now apply for the 2026-II admission process of the Public Technological Higher Education Institute of the Armed Forces (IESTPFFAA). The call offers 600 vacancies to study a technical-professional career in a way free and without age limit for applicants.

In addition to obtaining a title in the name of the Nationstudents will be able to access an international certification thanks to an agreement that the institution maintains with a Canadian company.

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Admission 2026-II: open registration and 12 courses available

He registration process It will remain open until June 16 and is held virtually. The admission exam will take place on June 20 and 21 to facilitate the participation of applicants who are on duty or on commission, as the head of Interinstitutional Relations of the institute, Cintia Sandoval, explained to Agencia Andina.

The call includes 12 specialties linked to sectors with high labor demand, among them Automotive Mechanics, Mining Exploitation, Computing and IT, Civil ConstructionIndustrial Electronics, Hotels and Tourism, Food and Beverage Industries, Geodesy and Topography, among others. Classes will begin on August 4 and will be offered in morning and afternoon shifts.

International certification, job offer and free training

One of the main attractions of the institute is that the teaching is financed by the State. Students will only have to bear the cost of registration once they have obtained a place. In addition, they will have access to specialized laboratories, heavy machinery simulators, English teaching and tutoring programs.

The IESTPFFAA also maintains agreements with companies and institutions to facilitate pre-professional internships and employment opportunities for its graduates. According to Ronald Medina to the Andina Agency, the institution receives more than 3,000 applicants from different regions of the country each year and seeks to continue promoting specialized technical training for those who have served in the Armed Forces.