"Sunday in" It is the Gattopardo of Italian TV

“Sunday in” is the Gattopardo of Italian TV





Everything must change, so that nothing really changes. At “Domenica In” seems to have followed the motto of the “Leopard” for a transmission that for seven seasons has always been the same as herself and that, there is certain to stay, will not change the score even in the next one.

A “Sunday in” which since 2018-2019 is absolutely Venier-centric. A solar system that does not provide for the presence of planets. There is only and only this large shiny star that shines and who intends to continue doing it.

If you need to describe the recent years of the Sunday container, the operation would not be too complex. Two stools (or armchairs) placed in front of the other, long interviews and side of an orchestra, more than a disorder than support. With a single, obligatory exception, occurred during the Covid emergency, when it was a table at the center of the scene, with the provisional disappearance of the public in the studio.

In short, a seated TV. Physically and metaphorically. Without flicks, forward shots, innovation and curiosity. Still, every summer we are promised that the starting edition will be different. Starting from the helmsman.

The ritual of abandonment announced and then denied

That of the abandonment of Venier – announced and punctually denied – has now become an inevitable ritual. The pretexts to justify the second thoughts appear like mushrooms. Once you stay because the thirtieth anniversary falls from your debut, another time because they are aiming to overcome Baudo’s record, another time again because the 50th anniversary of the broadcast will be celebrated. And so on.

Then there are the ‘conditions’. In the sense of “I remain, as long as something changes”. And this is where the other refrain takes over, that is, that of the choral guide.

“I feel the desire to no longer be alone, I would like to give space and possibility to others,” said Venier to the ‘messenger’ in June 2024. “I hope to find the right people. I really like a comic actress like Barbara Foria, also because I am thinking of involving only women. We will see”. We have seen and ascertained that neither “others” nor Foria have stamped the card.

The season closed, last May, Venier at the ‘Corriere’ had reiterated: “We are trying to make a ‘Sunday in’ different, not me alone. It will be a choral broadcast, with a beautiful team, so that I am also a little lightened of everything. This is what proposed to me the Rai and I totally agree”.

It seemed the right time, so much so that the newspapers had even pulled out the names of the possible partners. It began with Nek – discarded after a few weeks – up to Gabriele Corsi who, on the contrary, had been made official at the presentation of the schedules. A project, however, remained on paper and disavowed by Rai herself on July 22: “The decision was made, by mutual agreement, following some assessments that made Sunday in ‘incompatible with other artist’s projects”.

The news from short life

Apart from the cast, the other illusion concerns the so -called news. Promises, launch and strictly set aside after 2-3 episodes. So here are the games with Orietta Berti of the very first times, the column inspired by the “musician” entrusted in 2021 to Pierpaolo Pretelli and quickly disappeared by the radar (like Petrelli himself) and the calls from home that the past year did not cross the month of October. “There will be the game, the entertainment – assured the hostess at the press conference – the phone calls will return and it will be nice to talk again with the people. It is the one who amuses me most”. Indeed.

Finally, the latest illusion concerns the idea of a “Sunday in” on the move and outside Dear, advanced for the first time for 2023-2024 and supported for 2024-2025. “Because not – he replied Venier to the journalist Niccolò Fabbri, who asked her into the voice circulated on several occasions – a Sunday in ‘itinerant is what is missing. I would like very much. It costs a little, but let’s do it. We had to make an episode in Umbria and we had talked to Emilia Romagna”. Needless to tell how it ended.

The moral of the fairy tale is therefore that of the beginning: the confirmation of a program that will not undergo any variation. A substantially perfect container if only we lived like Bill Murray in “I start up again”. Between an Al Bano, a Romina Power and a Jerry Calà invited for the fourteenth time, Sunday will be our personal day of the marmot.