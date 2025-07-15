"Superman" by James Gunn and that link between cinecomic and politics

Culture

"Superman" by James Gunn and that link between cinecomic and politics

“Superman” by James Gunn and that link between cinecomic and politics

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"Superman" by James Gunn and that link between cinecomic and politics
We explain the fusion of more massive black holes observed: 225 solar masses that “challenge” the current models
To Normal Woman, the new Netflix drama on appearances: plot, cast and when it comes out