Swim to me: plot and trailer of the new Netflix dramatic film inspired by the bestseller by Alia Trabucco

Coming on Netflix, “Swim to me” (the original title is “Limpia”) is a film that wants to shake and move at the same time. Directed by Dominga Sotomayor, the feature film inaugurates a new chapter of the most intimate and realistic Latin American cinema, the one capable of blending emotion and social denunciation without ever losing delicacy.

Taken from the novel by Alia Trabucco Zerán, it was born as a story about the deep and contradictory bond between two opposite worlds, which end up getting confused to become one only: that of those who care and that of those who are cared for.

Swim to me: the plot

At the center of the story is Estela, a woman who works as a maid at a rich family of Santiago del Chile. Her main task is taking care of Julia, a six -year -old girl who seems to find in her a more stable reference figure than her parents. At the beginning between the two, a sincere and spontaneous affection was born, made of small rituals and confidences; But that bond, so tender apparently, soon turns into something deeper and disturbing. In the world that build together – a space where fantasy and reality confuse – they emerge mutual desires, fears and dependencies that threaten to overwhelm them.

In this way the film explores the thin line between love and obsession, protection and possession, bare the weight of a social inequality that insinuates itself even in the purest feelings. Tale of a woman who cares a child not his, that of Estela wants to also be a metaphor for a society in which the cure becomes invisible and those who practice it remains on the margins.

Swim to me: the cast

To interpret Estela we find María Paz Grandjean, one of the most appreciated actresses of contemporary Chilean cinema. In the role of little Julia, a surprising young interpreter appears, Pink Puga Vittini, capable of naturally holding the emotional tension of a story that revolves around their relationship. The cast also includes Ignacia Baeza, Rodrigo Palacios and Benjamin Westfall. The direction is by Dominga Sotomayor.

Swim to me: when it comes out on Netflix

After the success in the festivals and the opening of the Horizontes Latinos section at the San Sebastián Festival, the film arrives on the world streaming platform on 10 October 2025.

Swim to me: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCW1G2XWAYundefined