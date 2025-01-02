Swisscom acquires Vodafone Italia, the giant Fastweb+Vodafone is born: what changes for users and numbers

Credit: Fastweb + Vodafone.



There merger between Fastweb and Vodafone Italia is official. With the closing of the operation taking place on December 31, 2024the Swiss giant Swisscom completed the acquisition of Vodafone Italia for 8 billion eurosgiving life to a new corporate brand renamed very simply Fastweb + Vodafonewhich will manage 20 million mobile users and 5.6 million fixed users. This strategic move aims to create a leading convergent operator on the Italian market, combining Fastweb’s strengths in fixed connectivity with Vodafone’s leadership in mobile services. Despite the new branding, the trade names Fastweb, Vodafone and I. will continue to be used, ensuring continuity for those who are already customers of the two providers.

What now happens to existing telephone numbers and contracts? At least for the moment, the contracts signed and the economic conditions currently in force do not change. This applies to both Fastweb and Vodafone customers, as underlined on their respective official websites. Any future changes will be communicated in compliance with contractual regulations. Also for customers of I have.Vodafone’s virtual operator, no immediate change in tariff prices is expected.

What changes for customers and numbers of Fastweb and Vodafone operators

As regards the network, at the moment, Fastweb Mobile customers will continue to use the existing mobile infrastructure, based on WindTre or TIM. However, it has already been announced that Fastweb mobile services will gradually be migrated to the Vodafone network. This process, aimed at improving overall performance, will be smooth and it will not require changing physical SIMs.

Another fundamental aspect concerns the quality of services. Both operators are committed to maintain current standards for both fixed and mobile connections. This is a crucial point to reassure customers during the integration process, which will also involve the progressive union of the infrastructures, skills and resources of the two companies. The objective is to offer innovative services at competitive prices, maintaining a high quality of customer experience.

On the front of safety and of privacyFastweb and Vodafone will continue to manage customers’ personal data independently, respecting their respective privacy policies. However, some data will be shared between the two operators to guarantee the quality of the services provided. If you do not want your data to be transferred, you can object to this processing by following the instructions provided on the official websites of the two providers.

An aspect that deserves attention is that of mobile offers. According to what was reported in an article by MondoMobileWebstarting today the “operator attack” offers from Vodafone Italia and I. (i.e. those “special” promotions reserved for customers coming from specific providers) they are no longer available for those coming from Fastweb. This is a first sign of how the integration between the two operators is already having a first and tangible impact on the market.

And for that matter the assistance methods will remain unchanged: users will be able to continue to use the My Fastweb and My Vodafone apps, access the reserved areas on the respective websites and contact customer service via the dedicated numbers. Be wary of any unofficial communications that invite you to change operator or modify your contracts (it could be some “jackal” on the Web who takes advantage of the initial “confusion” due to this type of situation for their own personal gains). If you have any doubts about receiving a certain communication, consult the official Fastweb or Vodafone channels to verify the authenticity of such requests.

The strategic vision of the giant Fastweb + Vodafone

The new Fastweb + Vodafone brand presents a strategic vision based on innovation and sustainability. With beyond 20 million mobile lines, 5.6 million landlines and a network that encompasses more than 20,000 mobile radio sites And over 74,000 km of fixed infrastructurethe new operator aims to become a reference for the digital transition in Italy.

The governance of Fastweb + Vodafone will be managed by a single Executive Committee, and the CEO of Fastweb + Vodafone, Walter Rennahas already declared its intention to work quickly to unlock the potential of this merger. In fact, Renna promised:

Starting in the next few days, we will work to start the integration process between the two companies, quickly unleash their potential and offer customers in all market segments even more innovative and high-performance services. Fastweb + Vodafone will be a company based on a culture of inclusion and transparency, at the center of which will be people, their experience and expertise.

A certain satisfaction with the success of the operation was also expressed by the CEO of Swisscom, Christoph Aeschlimannwho stated: