Take it in stride, the origin and meaning of the saying: why it is said that way

Being “caught in the dark” or “caught in the dark” is perhaps a slightly curious expression, this very ancient way of saying is still used today to indicate who gets caught in the actmade a mistake or told a lie and was exposed. In other words, the root of the expression lies in a pun which made the chestnut an epithet of “gaffe”a “being caught off guard”. The connection between the fruit and the symbolic expression derives from a linguistic phenomenon: in the past the word “brown” indicated not only the chestnut, but also a mistake, and by extension a fool or a linguistic stumble, especially in the speech of popular or informal register.

For this reason, the custom of speaking of someone caught in the act by defining it has established itself “caught in his brown”that is, in chestnut. This transformation mechanism is not unique: just think of other sayings related to chestnuts, such as “remove the chestnuts from the fire” (i.e. doing a difficult job in place of someone else, taking advantage of it) or the literary use of the fruit as a metaphor in popular and cultured texts. In short, over time, the chestnut has become a fertile ground for proverbial images, so much so that the expression “to pluck” has survived to this day in common and immediate language as polyrhematic expressionthat is, when two or more conjoined words function as a single word, with their own independent meaning. It is curious to note that the word “brown” also survives in the verb “to lose”which today means say or do nonsensemake obvious mistakes. To say that someone has been “caught” means that they have been caught red-handed. Thus a simple autumn fruit becomes a clear and lively image to indicate the mistake or the fool, showing how the language, thanks to the speakers, transmits much deeper meanings than it seems at first sight.