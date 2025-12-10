Tattoos, new study highlights possible effects on the immune system in the case of vaccines

In recent days the news of a new study on theeffect of tattoos on our immune systemconducted byBiomedicine Research Institute of Bellinzona (Switzerland) affiliated to the University of Italian Switzerland (USI). According to the study, tattoo ink that accumulates in our lymphatic system – a fact already known previously – causes a increased inflammation long-term damage to the lymph nodes in the tattooed area, and can have effects on our immune system in the case of vaccination. The two vaccinations that were tested in the study – conducted on mice – are the Covid-19 vaccinations and the flu vaccine.

First of all it must be said that to date there is no scientific evidence linking the accumulation of ink in the lymph nodes to the development of pathologies, i.e. diseases. What the study observes is that, generally, those who are tattooed have a level of long-term inflammation of the lymph nodes near the tattoo greater than those who are not tattooed.

The study then focuses on a specific case, that is, whether being tattooed has repercussions on the reaction of the immune system to two specific vaccines: that from COVID-19 and that flu shot.

What has been observed is that actually in the case of the vaccine for COVID-19lin the presence of tattoos in the area where you are vaccinated lowers the immune response induced by the vaccine. However, if the vaccine is applied far from the tattooed area, the immune response does not change. That is, by getting vaccinated for Covid-19 on a tattooed arm, the vaccine actually has less effect depending on the color. The colors tested were black, red and green, and the greatest effect was found in the case of the color black.

As for the influenza vaccinethe presence of tattoos gave a boost of the immune reaction induced by the vaccinethat is, the immune system reacted better. Therefore two completely opposite behaviors for the two vaccines.

It should be specified, however, that the study was conducted on micewho were tattooed and subsequently administered vaccines. This means that it still needs to be clarified whether the same results apply to humans.

The authors of the study themselves, however, clarify that it is a study of fundamental importance for discovering the effects of tattoos on our organism, but that further information is needed for each specific case. Therefore for each specific vaccine and for each specific pathology.

It’s important though don’t generalize the influence of ink on our lymphatic system. While on the one hand it is true that tattoos alter our immune system in the specific case of these vaccines, on the other hand it is also true that to date there is no scientific evidence to prove that tattoos cause pathologies. What remains certain is that this field still needs many studies and insights.