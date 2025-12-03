Taylor Swift, the concert-event on Disney+: the trailer and when it comes out

A concert-event that becomes a feature film. Disney+ announces Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Showthe 14-time Grammy-winning superstar’s record-breaking show film. Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the trailer

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the movie

The full concert film, filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, during the final show of the record-breaking tour, features The Tortured Poets Department’s entire set, which will be part of the tour following the album’s 2024 release. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in collaboration with Silent House Productions.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on December 12, 2025. It also arrives on the same day The End of an Erathe six-episode docuseries that chronicles the development, impact and inner workings of the pop star’s tour.