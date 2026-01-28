Ted Lasso 4, here’s when the new season of the cult series will be released on Apple TV

Apple TV has revealed the release date of Ted Lasso 4, the long-awaited and at the same time unexpected return of the cult series centered on the most extraordinary coach in the history of football and all of sport.

We had always believed it, faithful to that “Believe” sign in the Richmond locker room, but it took a while before Apple officially confirmed the fourth season of Ted Lasso, which returns for a new story that will reunite much of the cast of the historic and award-winning series, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as the famous coach Ted Lasso.

At the end of the third season we had pointed out that the final episode reported the wording “season finale” and not “series finale”, although officially Ted Lasso 3 was supposed to be the last season of the series, designed from the beginning to be made up of three seasons. But the incredible success and overwhelming love of fans for what, in our opinion, is the best TV series set in the world of football, has meant that Ted Lasso, after breaking record after record and also winning two consecutive Emmys for Best Comedy Series for its first two seasons, can return for season 4. With an important novelty in the plot, according to what was revealed by Sudeikis himself. So here is the first information on the plot, cast and release date, and also the first images from the set of the new season.

Ted Lasso 4, the first previews of Sudeikis

“We continue to live in a world where many factors have conditioned us to ‘watch your step before you leap,’” star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis said. “In season four, the boys of AFC Richmond learn to JUMP BEFORE YOU LOOK, discovering that wherever they land is exactly where they are meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso was a true phenomenon, inspiring a passionate fan base around the world and bringing endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, empathy and unshakable trust,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to continue our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this series.”

Ted Lasso will coach a women’s team

Speaking on the sports podcast (which usually focuses on American football rather than “soccer”) New Heights, Jason Sudeikis revealed something more about the plot of the fourth season. In particular, Sudeikis anticipated that Ted Lasso 4 will see his character coaching a women’s team (presumably Richmond, given that last season we saw Rebecca Welton with a document relating to the Richmond women’s team). Here is the video segment in which he reveals that Ted Lasso will coach a team of women.

Ted Lasso 4, cast and production

The historic cast, including Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Juno Temple (Keeley), Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie), will return as their famous characters, along with season four newcomers including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The fourth season of Ted Lasso features Emmy winner Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, Modern Family, 30 Rock) as executive producer, thanks to a new deal with Apple TV. Jason Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel.

Brett Goldstein writes the screenplay and is executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh serve as writers and co-producers on season four, as does Sasha Garron, a co-producer. Julia Lindon wrote the new season and Dylan Marron serves as story editor.

Bill Lawrence serves as an executive producer through his Doozer Productions, in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt and is based on the pre-existing NBC Sports format and characters.

Ted Lasso 4, info on the plot

Here’s the first official synopsis for Ted Lasso 4: “In Season 4, Ted returns to Richmond to face his greatest challenge yet: coaching a Division II women’s soccer team. Over the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to dive in without thinking too much, seizing opportunities they never imagined.”

When Ted Lasso 4 comes out

As officially announced by Apple TV, Ted Lasso 4 will be released in summer 2026.

The first images of Ted Lasso 4