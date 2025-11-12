Tell Me Lies, the third season on Disney+: plot, cast and when it comes out

Attraction, lies and emotional addictions. And then secrets, mysteries and guilt. Disney+ announces the third season of Tell Me Liesthe drama created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on the novel by Carola Lovering. Here’s everything we know.

Tell Me Lies 3, previews of the plot

The third season of Tell Me Lies follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) who have recovered their stormy relationship in time for the spring semester at Baird College. Despite the promise that things will be different this time, secrets from the past thwart their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions of previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to deal with their own destructive actions. As some scandalous secrets wind their way across campus, devastating consequences ensue they threaten Lucy and all the people close to her.

Tell Me Lies 3, the cast and the production

The cast of the series consists of Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo. Meaghan Oppenheimer is executive producer and showrunner. The other executive producers, for the production company Belletrist, are Emma Roberts, the co-founder Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, while Laura Lewis is the executive producer for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson, Stephanie Noonan and Sam Schlaifer also serve as executive producers, while Tyne Rafaeli serves as executive producer and director. Carola Lovering, author of the novel of the same name on which the series is based, is the consulting producer. The Hulu original series is produced by 20th Television.

Tell Me Lies 3, when it comes out

The third season of Tell Me Lies debuts on Disney+ on January 13, 2026 with two episodes available at launch, followed by one per week.