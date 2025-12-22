Ten Christmas films to watch streaming on Prime Video alone, as a couple or as a family

There are Christmas films that should be watched alone, so you can think about them at your own pace; Christmas films whose viewing alone could be painful, because they tell love stories, and therefore the ideal would be to watch them with your loved one. And, of course, there are Christmas films to watch with the whole family, with young children who still believe in the magic of Santa Claus.

If you’re looking for Christmas movies on Prime Video, think first about what type of movie you want to watch. To help you, here are ten Christmas-themed films from Prime Video: recent films (the oldest is from 2021), and suitable for different circumstances and different companies. Make your choices and happy viewing!

Merv (2025) – to watch as a couple or family

Ross and Anna have broken up, and now take turns caring for Merv, their beloved dog. But he seems increasingly sad about this separation, and so Ross decides to take him on vacation to Florida for Christmas. But it is only when, surprisingly, Anna also arrives that Merv will start to feel better. And strangely, the same thing happens to Ross and Anna too.

Merv’s review

Oh. What. Fun. (2025) – to watch alone

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer), wife of Nick Clauster (a vaguely Christmassy name), is a woman obsessed with family Christmas, an occasion to which she dedicates time and effort throughout the year, in order to please her husband, children and grandchildren. In exchange she would only like her children to enroll her in a television competition for mother of the year, but not only do they not do so, but without realizing it they also leave her “at home alone”. But she won’t do like Kevin, on the contrary…

Oh’s review. What. Fun.

Christmas Without Santa (2025) – watch alone or as a couple

The role of Santa Claus is a job for which one is “chosen”, and currently that role is occupied by Nicola (Alessandro Gassmann), a Roman family man who carries out his role together with his indispensable wife Margaret (Luisa Ranieri). But what happens if Nicola decides to take a holiday just before Christmas? What happens is that Margaret has to find some solution.

The review and trailer of Christmas Without Santa

Uno Rosso (2024) – to watch alone or as a couple

After Santa Claus – code name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s security chief (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) on an action-packed, globe-spanning mission to save Christmas.

The review of Uno Rosso

Merry Christmas from Candy Cane Lane (2023) – watch alone, as a couple or as a family

In Merry Christmas from Candy Cane Lane Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy​) is a family man all work and Christmas decorations. So, when he is suddenly fired just before the holidays, he decides to bet everything on the neighborhood competition which rewards whoever has the most illuminated house with 100,000 dollars. But the shop where Chris and his daughter Holly go to look for decorations will drag them into a Jumanji-style adventure…

The Candy Cane Lane review

The song 12 Days of Christmas and its meaning in the film Candy Cane Lane

Elf Me (2023) – to watch as a family

In Elf Me Trip (Lillo Petrolo) he is Santa Claus’s elf, who however always messes up and is unable to build a toy that finds Santa’s approval. So he decides to go to Italy to understand what today’s children want, and goes to help the family of little Elia and his mother Ivana (Anna Foglietta), who has a toy shop. But not everyone has the Christmas spirit of Trip, Ivana and Elia.

The review of Elf Me

Your Christmas or mine? (2022) – Your Christmas or mine 2 (2023) – to watch as a couple

Two films that tell us the love story of James and Hailey, a young couple of students very much in love. In the first film they both want to surprise their partner by spending the holidays with each other’s families, but since they both have the same idea they end up spending the holidays separated and in “enemy territory”. Even in the sequel they will end up being temporarily separated by fate, or rather by snow, despite having decided to spend the holidays together in the Alps.

The review of “Your Christmas or Mine?”

The review of “Your Christmas or Mine? 2”

A Gift from Tiffany (2022) – watch alone or as a couple

Ethan and his daughter Daisy go to Tiffany’s to buy a very expensive engagement ring for Ethan’s partner, Vanessa, who Ethan started dating after the death of his beloved wife. Gary, on the other hand, wants to give “something not too expensive” for his girlfriend Rachel.

As he leaves the store, however, Gary is hit, Ethan goes to help him while waiting for the ambulance to arrive but accidentally mixes up his Tiffany bag with Gary’s, who is taken to hospital. What will happen following this exchange?

The review of “A Gift from Tiffany”

I Am Santa Claus (2021) – watch for yourself

Last film with the great Gigi Proietti, here in the role of a Roman Santa Claus who helps Ettore (Marco Giallini), who has just been released from prison and abandoned by everyone. As a child, Ettore had written a letter to Santa Claus, after yet another disappointing gift, promising to replace it once he grew up. And who knows, his purpose may not come true.

The review of “I am Santa Claus”