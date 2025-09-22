Ten movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this week (22-28 September)

Autumn begins, and the first video catalog is teeming with interesting news, but also alas of several films expiring. Among the new releases we point out coast hotel, of which all 6 episodes will be released on Wednesday, and the new episodes of Gen V 2 and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf; Even the first two seasons of Outlander are now available. As for the content close to the cancellation, the list is very long, but we made a selection for you. Good visions and good week!

Coast hotel (TV series Italy -USA, genre: crime) – Exit date 24 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes Binge

With a compelling plot with a pressing rhythm between action and comedy, Hotel Costiera tells the story of Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a former marine of Italian origins that returns to the country of his childhood to work as a problem solver in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, on the spectacular coast of Positano. In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier. Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

The series is directed by the Emmy Adam Bernstein Prize and Giacomo Martelli. Next to the protagonist Jesse Williams, here also in the role of Executive Producer, in the rich ensemble international cast also Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Gen v season 2 ep. 4 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – out of September 24th

Number of episodes and output calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 17 September and the following available one every Wednesday until 22 October.

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America is forced to adapt to the homeland iron fist, the godolkin university the mysterious new rector announces a program of studies that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma return to college reluctantly, marked by months of trauma and losses. But it is difficult to pay attention to parties and lessons while the war between humans and ovens is underway, both inside and outside the campus. The gang learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin and that could have bigger implications than you can imagine. And, in some way, Marie is part of it.

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 7 (US TV series, action genre) – Exit date 17 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Episode title: the wolf that foods. The prequel of The Terminal List on Ben approaches the end.

Outlander (TV series 2015, seasons 1-2) – Exit date 18 September

Claire Randall meets with her husband after returning from the battlefields of the Second World War. During their second honeymoon, Claire crosses one of the ancient circles of stones that dot the British archipelago and was suddenly transported to Scotland, in 1743, at the time devastated by the war and outlaw clans of the Highlands.

The fugitive (Film 1993) – Date of expiration 30 September

Try taking it. The escape is on the run! Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones chase each other in this adrenaline hunt for man inspired by the TV series of the same name. Ford is the escaped Richard Kimble, a Chicago surgeon unjustly condemned for the murder of his wife and determined to try his innocence by guiding his pursuers to the true culprit of the murder.

Gravity (Film 2013) – Date of expiration 30 September

What looked like a normal walk in space turns into a catastrophe. Stone and Kowalski remain completely alone, connected to each other and floating in the darkness.

Ready Player One (Film 2018) – Date of expiration 30 September

When the creator of a world of virtual reality called Oasis dies, he publishes a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter egg. The winner will inherit all his luck.

Matrix Reloaded (Film 2003) – Date of expiration 30 September

Keanu Reeves in the second film of the Matrix trilogy. Neo is faced with unexpected answers and a new struggle to free his mind from Matrix.

Mad Max: Fury Road (Film 2015) – Expiry date 30 September

Obsessed with his turbulent past, Mad Max Vaga lonely, until he joins a group, led by the furious empress on the run through the desolate land.

Wonder Woman (Film 2017) – Date of expiration 30 September

When a pilot crashes on his island and tells him the conflicts of the outside world, Diana, an Amazon warrior in training, leaves the house to fight a war, discovering his full powers and his true destiny.

The curious case of Benjamin Button (Film 2009) – Date of expiration 30 September

Benjamin Button’s adventures combine romanticism, drama, fantasy and mystery in a strange story that involves a thirty year old (the Oscar -winning Cate Blanchett – The Aviator) and a man (Brad Pitt – Troy) who at fifty years of age begins to age on the contrary.

I before you (Film 2016) – Date of expiration 1 October

The eccentric Louisa becomes the carer of Will Traynor, a young banker who remained paralyzed.

The Hobbit: an unexpected journey (film 2012) – expiration date 1 October

Bilbo Baggins, a reluctant Hobbit, leaves for the lonely mountain with a lively group of dwarfs to claim their mountain and their luck from the dragon Smaug.

Creed – Born to fight (film 2012) – expiration date 1 October

Adonis Johnson (Michael B Jordan) has never known his father, a maximum weight champion Apollo Creed, who died before his birth. With boxing in the blood, it goes to Philadelphia to convince Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train it.