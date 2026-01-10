Tennis boom in Italy: record revenues and membership, overtaking football for the first time

A revolution that is no longer a utopia but has become reality: according to research by Sole24Orein 2025 the Italian tennis and padel federation recorded for the first time i highest revenues among all Federations, including football. This is unique in the history of Italian sport, dominated par excellence by football, which among its causes also has the success of Jannik Sinner. Looking more specifically at the numbers, Fitp closed the last financial year with a production value higher than 230 million eurosthe FIGC should stop at just over 200 million. As he highlights Football&Financeovertaking was in the air already in 2024when Federtennis had reached 209 million, very close to the 224 million of the FIGC (in the year of the European Football Championships). Looking ahead, in 2026 qualification for Italian football will be crucial World Cup North Americans (for which Rino Gattuso’s national team will have to play in the playoffs), while Fitp estimates it can exceed 250 million in revenues.

The reasons for the overtaking: Sinner-mania and top events in Italy

There are various reasons behind the exponential growth of the tennis movement led by the president of Fitp, Angelo Binaghi. It’s impossible not to start with sporting successes: 2025 saw Jannik Sinner win the Australian Open and Wimbledon (by far the most iconic tennis tournament, this is the first triumph for an Italian in 138 editions). The statements of the current world No. 2 were followed by those Jasmine Paolini at the Internazionali di Roma in singles and doubles paired with Sara Errani: the two blues then repeated at Roland Garros. Overall, Italian tennis has put together 12 titles in the ATP and WTA singles circuits (six Sinner, three Darderi, two Cobolli and one Paolini). Furthermore, the national teams captained by Filippo Volandri And Tathiana Garbin they completed the men’s-women’s double in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup for the second consecutive year. A Golden Age that certainly cannot be assimilated to that of Italian football which, at club level, has not won the Champions League since 2010 with Inter and which at national level risks not qualifying for the World Cup for the third time in a row.

Added to the extraordinary results of tennis are the first-rate events on Italian soil, resulting from the virtuous model of Fitp and the great work of diplomacy and sponsorships: in addition to the Italian Internationals, from 2021 the calendar has been further enriched with the Nitto ATP Finals and from 2025 with the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna (which had already hosted the group stage) as well as around twenty Challenger tournaments scattered across the Peninsula. Again according to the Il Sole 24 Ore report 70% of federal turnoverequal to approximately 157 million euros, derives from events. President Binaghi has often expressed the desire to organize a “fifth Slam” in Italy in addition to the historic Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open: for now it remains a dream, but nothing is impossible if we think about what tennis represented in the world just ten years ago. The comparison with the FIGC highlights a different economic model: in 2024 the football federation recorded 81 million in public revenue, largely coming from television rights and sponsorships, while the FITP has built its record on events, audiences and local related activities.

The consequences: increase in members and enthusiasts

The last decade shows a change in status also on a social level: tennis was once seen as an elitist, expensive sport, far from the middle class. Today the numbers tell a story substantial equality between Italian members of the two sports (for the record, starting from 2022 the FITP has progressively also included padel members).

Furthermore, according to a 2024 Demos survey 39% of the fans interviewed declared themselves “passionate” about tennis compared to 21% 10 years ago. On the TV spectators front, however, there is still margin for the racket: in the last 10 years the most watched football match (Italy-England, Euro 2020 final) recorded 20.5 million total spectators between Rai and Pay TV, the tennis match, or the last act of the 2025 ATP Finals between Sinner and Alcaraz “only” 7. Time and time again…