‘That Very Night’ by Tobias Wolff

With a new introduction by Paolo Cognetti, it returns to the bookshops That very nightthe collection of short stories that made Tobias Wolff famous, an author who in 2014 was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama. Imagine being a literary critic and suddenly, one day, you are at the bank at closing time, and robbers fall upon you: your life and that of those around you are in danger, but you can hear nothing but the series of movie clichés that the situation requires. Wolff is someone who chisels his words to the millimeter and his stories, like this one, are clockwork mechanisms whose trigger is always a moral dilemma. To use the words of Paolo Cognetti: «Wolff’s stories question themselves – they question us – on issues such as honesty, responsibility, sense of duty; at their core is the moment when, given the choice, we decide whether to step forward or step back, whether to save our own skin or risk it for someone else’s, and that choice defines who we are.”

That very night

Tobias Wolff

Stories editions

ISBN: 9791280854377

page 288 – €18.00