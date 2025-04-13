The 10 most famous kisses in art history, from antiquity to today

There History of art Since ancient times it has been dotted with representations of kisses: the first testimonies date back to more than 10 000 years ago. We kiss, therefore, since the mists of time: on the occasion of the International kiss daywhich occurs the April 13thwe celebrate with a trip to the more famous kisses of art history, from sculpture to painting, from Kiss by Francesco Hayez a The kiss between love and children’s psyche by William-Adolphe Bougureau.

The 10 most famous kisses in history

Ain Sakhri lovers

Credit: Marie –lan Nguyen / Wikimedia Commons



What is the oldest kiss Never represented in artistic form? It is probably the Ain Sakhri loverssculpture in Cophotles of Calcite dating back approximately 10,000 AC, in the middle of the agricultural age, found in a cave near Bethlehem and now on display at the British Museum.

Lovers of ancient Greece

We don’t know much about this kiss that exchange two young people – He naked and she dressed with the typical drapes of the time – in theAncient Greece Atticprobably around 500 BC, if not that was depicted on what was probably a cup, of which today it remains a broken fragment, preserved in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Meeting of Anna and Gioacchino at the Porta d’Oro – Giotto

TO Paduain the Scrovegni chapel beautifully Painted by Giottothere is the fresco Meeting to the Golden Portawhich depicts the kiss between the parents of the Virgin Mary, Gioacchino and Annatoday patrons of grandparents. Dating back to the beginning of the fourteenth century, the kiss of this fresco is most likely the oldest ever painted.

Kiss – Francesco Hayez

Dated 1859 and preserved in the Pinacoteca di Brera, Kissoil painted signed by Francesco Hayez And commissioned by Alfonso Maria Visconti, it is perhaps the most reproduced painting of the whole Italian 800. Symbol of patriotism and hymn to Risorgimento strugglesin perfect romantic style, shows us the kiss of two lovers who are probably greeting. And who will be that figure of which only the shadow is seen? This painting had such an extraordinary success as to deserve quotes and tributes also in other works: for example Girolamo Indunoin the oil painting Sad presentationhangs on the wall of the room depicted nothing less than a reproduction of The kiss.

The kiss between love and children’s psyche -William-Adolphe Bougureau

Painted in 1889 and signed by the French painter Bougureauthis famous picture today belongs to a private collection. An affectionate kisswhich symbolizes the deep union of love that is also based on friendship, and on a profound complicity expressed here by Love and psyche childrentherefore destined to last forever, and which consecrates these subjects as two of the most represented in the history of art.

The kiss – Edvard Munch

Munch did not give us only the famous I screambut also a very famous Kissnow preserved in the Munch Museum in Oslo. Painted in 1897, Kiss It represents a couple of lovers surrounded by darkness. Their kiss is so deep from Seal a union capable of founding them until you become one.

This is not the only kiss painted by the Norwegian artist: a few years earlier, in 1892, Munch had already painted The kiss with the windowpicture with a very similar subject, but with more soft and bright colors, preserved in National Gallery of Oslo.

The kiss – Gustave Klimt

Klimt’s kiss is perhaps “The kiss” par excellenceprobably the most famous picture of the Viennese artist, pure expression of Liberty style. Made between 1808 and 1809, Kiss Today you can admire in all its size – 1.80 mt x 1.80 meters – at the Vienna Belvedere Museum.

In this oil -reluctant oil work, Klimt captures the perfect moment in which the male and female universe merge into an aEcstic bbracciocanceling – even without denying – the distance thanks toLove.

Anniversaire – Marc Chagall

Painted by Chagall for his beloved Pretty On her birthday – that’s why the picture is called this – the picture expresses the strength of love, a feeling that often requires one great ability of twist and one great will To reach … and join a kiss! The original painting, dated 1915, is kept at the Moma of New York, while a watercolor and graphite design can also be admired at the Center Pompidou in Paris.

Lovers – René Magritte

Preserved in Moma and painted in 1920, Lovers represents kiss of a woman and a man with the face covered by a sheet. “What does it mean? It means nothing, because even the mystery means nothing, it is unknowableThus wrote Magritte to answer the numerous questions that asked him for clarifications about his paintings.

Kissing Copers – Banksy

Two policemen who kiss each other, a work created with stencil on Wall in Brighton In 2005 and signed by Banksy. Selected as a more iconic British work of art by Other Art Fair of London, Kissing Copers It is a divisive work, on which the artist has never expressed himself and who still makes us discuss his real meaning today.