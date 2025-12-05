The 10 richest people in Italy in 2025: the updated ranking of the “Scrooges”

Image generated with AI.



Have you ever wondered what they are the richest people in Italy? According to the ranking drawn up by Ener2Crowdthe Italian ESG investment platform, the lead is still in the hands of Giovanni Ferrero, which last year was inserted by Forbes ranked 41st on the list of the world’s “Scrooges” – a journalistic term used to refer to the richest people, like the character Uncle Scrooge in Mickey Mouse.

In 2025, among other things, a was achieved historic high as regards billionaire wealth, which in 2025 reached i 15.8 trillion dollars. In this context, l‘Italy is positioned as the 6th European country for total assets of billionaires – equal to 197.3 billion dollars – despite a slight decline compared to 2024.

So let’s see the ranking of the first ones 10 richest people in our country and the trend of wealth at a global level.

The ranking of the richest in Italy: from Ferrero to Armani

As you can see from this ranking, Italy is a country characterized by a capitalism with a strong family imprint, with companies handed down from generation to generation: Ferrero, Prada and Ferrari among all.

Position Name Assets (billions of $) Company and Sector 1 Giovanni Ferrero 49.1 Ferrero (Food) 2 Andrea Pignataro 23.9 Ion (Software and Finance) 3 Paolo Rocca 15.3 Techint (Industry) 4 Giorgio Armani (heirs) 12.1 Armani (Fashion) 5 Giancarlo Devasini 11.5 Tether (Cryptocurrencies) 6 Piero Ferrari 9.96 Ferrari (Automotive) 7 Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 8.5 Construction and publishing 8 Miuccia Prada 6.85 Prada (Fashion) 9 Patrizio Bertelli 6.81 Prada (Fashion) 10 Gianfelice Rocca 6 Techint (Industry)

Compared to the ranking of Forbes of 2024, this year among the top 10 Scrooges of Italy there is a decline for families active in the world of fashionby the heirs of Giorgio Armani – who after the death of the famous designer last September inherited a wealth of assets 10.4 billion euros –, which drop from 2nd to 4th place, up to Miuccia Prada (only woman in the ranking) e Patrizio Bertelliwhich also lose 2 positions (from 7th to 9th).

At the same time, they go out from the top 10 the heirs of Silvio Berlusconi, Remo Ruffini (Moncler group) e Giuseppe De’ Longhi (De’ Longhi appliances), while they do theirs entranceamong others, Andrea Pignataro (2nd place), Paolo Rocca (3rd) e Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (7th).

Which are the countries with the most “Scrooges” in the world: those who go up and those who go down

But, globally, how are things changing? According to a report just published by UBS, in 2025 the billionaire wealth global has achieved a historical high, arriving at 15.8 trillion dollars. This year, overall, the number of billionaires increased by 8.8%, from 2,682 to nearly 3,000 people.

Even in this case, the United States confirm themselves at the top of the ranking, with a total of 924 billionaires (up 18% compared to 2024), which is equivalent to to 31% of the global billionaire population and a total asset of 6.9 trillion dollars.

In second place goes the Chinawith 470 billionaires in total and assets of 1.8 trillion dollars (+22.2%). Third position forIndiawhich compared to 2024 marks a slight decrease (-1.9%), falling to 888.2 billion dollars of assets and a total of 188 billionaires.

Looking instead at Europe, the Germany rises to first place, overtaking France, with 692.1 billion dollars (+26.7% compared to 2024). To follow the Swisswith total assets that exceeded 518.4 billion dollars (+4.4%), supported by the growth in the fortunes of two families operating in the mercantile sector.

There France it even drops to third place, with a decline of −11.6% compared to the previous year and a capital of 508.6 billion dollars. This decline is mainly due to the collapse in sales for some families active in the food sector luxury goods (such as Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton, and Françoise Bettencourt, owner of L’Oreal).

And Italy? Our country is positioned at 6th place: compared to 2024, there was a slight decline of the assets for the 61 Italian billionairesdown from 199.8 billion to 197.3 billion dollars (-1.3%).