The 10 strangest museums in the world, from the Water Museum to that of parasites

Cancun submarine museum



After seeing the most peculiar museums of the old continent, it is time to move and look at the whole world to find the 10 strangest museums in the world. Among these there are collections of toilet and “aliens” finds and specimens of parasites, up to a completely pickled museum and one in which the hair abounds. From Japan to America, passing through our continent, here are the museums designed for those who have already seen them all and look for something truly unusual.

Here are the most unusual and original museums

The Water Museum

The SULABH INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM OF TOILETS DELHI It is dedicated to the global history of toilets, with more than fifty health workers from all over the world and from the three thousand before Christ until the end of the last century. Founded in 1992 by Bindeshwar Pathak and managed by the organization for human rights and environmental hygiene, Sulabh International, this small museum highlights the importance of innovations in the hygienic-sanitary sector, illustrating the development of technology but also the evolution of related social habits in the different eras.

The UFO Museum

It is not surprising that the UFO International Museum is based in Roswell, in the American state of New Mexico: in fact it is in fact the “case Roswell“, which concerned the alleged fall of an UFO in July 1947. And precisely this mystical (but dispelled) is the heart of the museum, which is completely dedicated to the collection and conservation of materials and information on the accident of Roswell and other phenomena related to the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects.

The Museum of Interrupted Relations

The Museum of Interrupted Relations is located in the heart of the upper city of Zagreb, in an elegant Baroque palace in the Gornji Grad district. Inside are exhibited Personal objects donated after sentimental breakseach accompanied by an anonymous story that tells its emotional meaning. The collection, grown up to thousands of pieces, gives life to a path between Love, end, loss and emotional catharsis. The museum is so strange that in 2011 He received the prestigious Kenneth Hudson Prize as the “most innovative European museum”.

The Hair Museum

The Avanos Hair Museum, in Cappadocia (Türkiye), was born from an idea by the Ceramist artist Galip Körükçü. Started by chance, with a strand-ricer of a friend, this gathered space houses over 16,000 strands of different colors, coming from the hair of women from all over the world. The museum (entered the Guinness Book of Records) is free, and the women who want it can cut a lock and add it with a plate to the collection.

The Cacca Museum

The English museum of poop is a celebration of the world of organic waste. The museum collection – hosted on the island of Wight – collects artifacts from all over the world and uses humor for break the “taboo of poop”. It is not a place for sketchy: there are objects to be smelled, buttons to press and, of course, a large collection of feces to look closely.

Poop museum, toilet break



The American Museum of Tabasco

If you ever wondered “how is the spicy sauce produced?”, This is the museum for you. The factory of Famous condiment to the Tabasco brand in Avery Island, in Louisianais open to tourists with a special guided tour, which will also take you to the fields of chillies.

The parasitic museum

The Parasitological museum of meguro (Japan) is a research center founded in 1953 by the doctor Satuu Kamegai, who collects and preserves About 60,000 samples of about 300 different parasites. The museum also contains 50,000 documents and 6,000 books on parasitology and parasitic diseases, and makes teaching and educational activities (complete with explanations of the symptoms of man’s parasites).

The Museum of Soviet cabinets

Photo Credit: Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines



This nostalgic museum (which has offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg) houses the largest collection of Soviet cabin video games working in the worldthat you are invited to try. With 328 machines, 74 of which unique models, this interactive museum houses about seventy percent of the Soviet period pieces, and is only apparently frivolous. From the mid -70s to the 90s, the games rooms were in fact a primary source of entertainment for the population, with the cabinets that came out of the spaces in charge up to entering the parks, cinemas and summer camps.

The Mexican underwater museum

You have to prepare to go down under the water to visit the Musa, the Subcaso Museo d’arte di Mexico. Open in the waters surrounding Cancun and Isla Mujeres, this particular path hosts beyond 500 sculptures with natural size (especially by the artist Jason Decires Taylor) within a complex structure of artificial barriers that aims to preserve natural marine resources local, especially corals. The idea is to create sustainable tourism and discourage visitors from disturbing the natural barriers (in deterioration) of the western Costa National Park of Isla Mujeres, Punta Canceún and the protected natural area of Punta Nizuc.

Nonseum, the museum of useless things and wrong inventions

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the nonseum, the museum of useless things and the wrong inventions of Herrnbaumgarten (Bassa Austria), dedicated to decidedly bizarre creations. Founded in 1984 by Fritz Gall, it houses over 400 absurd objects such as vertical toaster, rescue raft for flies and anti-ladro bags with mechanical Mickey Mouse. Each piece is accompanied by ironic descriptions that enhance its absurdity, transforming the uselessness into conceptual art. The museum is a celebration of the practical creative summer, but with a strong comic and reflective impact, and although it is not very large every year it is visited by many curious tourists in search of a surreal experience.