The 14 million gift to Michelle, the pending accounts between Stokholma and Madonia and other gossip to read over the weekend

Michelle and Nino: a love worth 14 million euros

In Milan there are rumors that the relationship between Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera, born a few months ago and kept very secret, could already be in crisis. Dagospia insinuates it, noting that after having spoken publicly about the new partner to Verissimo, Michelle dedicated sweet words for her historic ex Eros Ramazzotti, citing regrets and family. However, the presenter said little, fueling the mystery, about her current life plans.

Yet, according to “Oggi”, the story seems to be going swimmingly: Nino even gave the presenter a gift worth 14 million euros, buying her an entire building with a private garden, their future love nest in Milan. It’s a shame that local legend says that whoever sets foot in that house always ends up leaving and therefore putting it back up for sale shortly afterwards. Well, they haven’t moved in yet and there’s already talk of a breakup: a perfect horror story for those with a weakness for romance.

Pier Silvio and the house of memories of “What a bore, what a beard, what a bore!”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi purchased the real “Casa Vianello”, the penthouse in Segrate where Raimondo and Sandra lived for twenty years, until the death of both in 2010, for 1.45 million euros – strictly without a mortgage, it goes without saying. There would be two reasons: one emotional, as Silvio Berlusconi was very close to the couple and also of a practical nature, Pier Silvio would already be the owner of a neighboring apartment.

He bought it from the couple’s former servants, Pedro and Rosalie Magsino, who became the sole heirs of the beloved TV couple. Today he is a national-level bowling player, she divides her time between Italy and the Philippines with a non-profit organization, while her children manage shops and real estate companies.

Fedez-truth and his book of confessions

Fedez’s long-awaited book is in bookstores. Pieces of his story have been circulating on social media for days. And in his style he didn’t give anyone any discounts, on the contrary. It reopened issues from years ago, including the famous kiss with Rosa Chemical when Chiara Ferragni was co-host of the Sanremo Festival. And he revealed that yes, it was all set up. But not only that, he spoke about Angelica Montini, the woman he has always loved, admitting the betrayal, but declaring that he would never leave Chiara at the altar.

His version of the Pandoro scandal is inevitable (an issue that legally has not yet been concluded), which puts Chiara in a bad light. “It was me who didn’t want that million euros in the house. I told her: find a way, but I don’t want this money here.” For Fedez, Chiara’s great fault was that of “having delegated too much”. “I had to suffer the management of a problem that was also mine”, and then: “I wish Chiara a bright and happy future, especially for my children, because they deserve to grow up in a healthy environment”. But after these words comes a very heavy “but”: “I have doubts about his work. He has always delegated.” Very harsh words, to which Chiara has not yet responded (and who knows if she will).

Elisabetta Gregoraci’s father accused of mistreatment

Mario Gregoraci, father of the showgirl Elisabetta Gregoraci, is accused of mistreatment and stalking towards his ex-partner, with whom he allegedly had a relationship from 2012 to 2021. The woman accuses him of years of physical and psychological violence, even in front of her minor daughter, recounting episodes of aggression, threats and an alleged abortion caused by beatings. Gregoraci rejects all the accusations through his lawyer, who speaks of a “unilateral” version of events. On November 5, the Catanzaro court will decide whether to send him to trial. Meanwhile, Elisabetta Gregoraci has not commented in any way on the matter and the accusations made against her father.

Raffaella Fico pregnant with another footballer

Raffaella Fico and Armando Izzo, Monza footballer, are not only a permanent couple but are also expecting their first child. The two made their relationship official just a few days ago, so no one imagined that they could already be pregnant. And instead… Gabriele Parpiglia, in his newsletter, revealed that Fico would be three months pregnant and for this reason the two would have decided to come out.

The footballer would have left his wife – from whom he has not yet divorced – precisely for Raffaella. And while the showgirl has already met her future mother-in-law, Izzo is preparing for a “legal battle”.

Ema Stokholma and money issues with Angelo Madonia

Ema Stokholma and Angelo Madonia, a former couple born on Dancing with the Stars in 2022, return to the center of media interest for no small reason. According to Gabriele Parpiglia, there are still pending economic issues between the two. The presenter, who in the past had spoken of a relationship marked by jealousy and incompatibility, recently declared that she “no longer wants anyone to support”, a phrase which the journalist interprets as a dig at her ex, now linked to Sonia Bruganelli. With Madonia, he writes, “until recently there were ‘unpaid bills’ to pay and problems, economically speaking, which were never resolved…”. Those directly involved have not commented on the indiscretion…

Manuela Arcuri, marriage to Giovanni ends

Manuela Arcuri and the entrepreneur Giovanni Di Gianfrancesco would be in crisis. This was revealed by the director of Oggi, Andrea Biavardi. The rumors were triggered by a post by the actress on Instagram with a bitter tone and full of references to betrayal and “rebirth”, interpreted as a veiled farewell.

Laura Chiatti

Laura Chiatti spoke for the first time about living with ADHD, a disorder diagnosed two years ago, along with dyslexia and dysgraphia. In a post on Instagram she addressed those like her who feel “out of rhythm”. “We are not wrong, we are made of light and intermittents,” he wrote

Berruti and Boschi, the story is over

Another couple broke out this October. Maria Elena Boschi and Giulio Berruti would have officially said goodbye and with no possibility of returning. Also because Boschi would have already been seen with a “brilliant lawyer”, Roberto Vaccarella.