The 5 topics to avoid at Christmas dinner this year

Culture

The 5 topics to avoid at Christmas dinner this year

The 5 topics to avoid at Christmas dinner this year

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The 5 topics to avoid at Christmas dinner this year
There is a mathematical formula for the “perfect” Christmas tree
Tell me what you call peanuts and I’ll tell you what region you’re from