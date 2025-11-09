The 8 smallest museums in the world: what they are and where they are located

The Warley Museum, UK. Google Street View



Telephone booths, caravans, elevators and even a wardrobe: there is a large number of museums that are just a few or very few square meters in size, and are often dedicated to a single theme, a historical figure or the place in which they are located. These micro-museumsborn and spread mainly between America and the United Kingdom, do not seek greatness, but depth. In just a few square meters they manage to enclose entire worlds: each space is a treasure chest of stories, memories and passions, dedicated to a theme, a place or a special person. Entering it is like crossing the threshold of a parallel universe, where every object has something to tell and every detail awakens an emotion.

What are the smallest museums in the world

Mmuseumm, New York

This small New York museum is housed in a Abandoned elevator shaft. Formerly a Broadway costume workshop, it now stores a variety of objects of all types. Born in 2012 from the idea of ​​three young filmmakers, the Mmuseumm it is a small treasure chest of curiosities that defines itself as “a museum of contemporary objects”. Each piece on display tells a story, personal or collective, through the most common, and often strangest, things of everyday life. Among the most popular collections there are, for example, a series of cornflakes preserved as relics and the shoe hurled at George Bush during a demonstration. The museum is hidden in an alley between Tribeca and Chinatown and can be visited in an unusual way: its micro-exhibitions they are visible 24 hours a day from small windows. It is a tiny place, but capable of making us reflect on our reality with the silent strength of simple things.

The interior of the Mmuseumm in New York, credit: Alexkalman, CC BY–SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Warley Museum, UK

In the town of Warley there is a museum inside a vintage telephone booth. The small space displays local historical artefacts and curiosities donated by residents, with a collection that changes every few months: these small galleries within unusual spaces are part of a movement that transforms common objects into tools of collective memory, often valorising forgotten stories or stories linked to the local community.

Edgar’s Closet, Alabama

Among the smallest museums in the world there is one dedicated to the life and works of the American writer Edgar Allan Poethis Tuscaloosa museum is exactly what its name suggests: a Wardrobe. Just over two meters in size, it was founded by teacher Tommy Flowers to bring his students closer to the famous author. Among shelves, memorabilia and quotes, there is an atmosphere reminiscent of the secret and mysterious rooms of the writer’s stories.

Despite its size, Edgar’s Closet is anything but static: it hosts readings, meetings and small events that keep the flame of imagination and American gothic alive. It is proof that, sometimes, even the smallest space can contain a whole world of inspiration and poetry.

The “Smallest Museum in the World”, Arizona

Although it is not exactly the smallest museum in the world, this space deserves a place in our ranking. Located on Route 60, just outside Phoenix, the museum hosts curiosity like a Beatles concert poster or a letter written by JFK. Among the most evocative pieces is the “Apache’s Tear”a fragment of obsidian that carries with it a story of pain and memory. Legend has it that these gems were born from the tears of Apache women for their fallen warriors, and have since become a symbol of strength and remembrance. Those who observe it are often enchanted: it is a simple object, but capable of evoking distant worlds and profound feelings, suspended between myth and truth.

A fragment of obsidian; credit: James St. John, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



WLCoWSVoWLT, Kansas

The name of this one is unpronounceable traveling collection created by artist Erika Nelson. This acronym stands for “the world’s largest collection of smaller versions of the world’s largest objects”, and in fact exhibits shrunken replicas of the world’s largest objects, such as the world’s largest videotape ball, the world’s largest ball of string, and the world’s largest frying pan. behind the irony of the title lies a deeper reflection than it seems. This playful and surreal exhibition pushes those who visit to ask themselves what “greatness” really means: it’s in size or value what do we attribute to things?

Cherokee Shell Museum, Bahamas

This little island museum, opened in 2017 inside a telegraph office from the 1950s, includes a collection called “Gifts from the Sea”, which includes approx 200 shells. These are accompanied by information on the life of the surrounding seas: the museum, in fact, does not limit itself to showing the natural beauty of the finds, but tells the traditions and voices of the communities that have always lived in harmony with the ocean. It is a small space where the sound of the waves seems to tell the story, reminding us how deep and fragile the bond between man and the sea is.

William Burke Museum, Edinburgh

William Burke He went down in history as one of Britain’s most infamous body snatchers along with William Hare. In the first half of the 19th century the couple began selling cadavers to medical schools in Edinburgh, Scotland, for money, then began killing to order. The museum houses only one example, a business card holder made of human flesh: to be precise, the back of Burke’s left hand. Among the objects on display are Burke’s skeletonmasks of Burke and Hare, and also artifacts that display the evolution of anatomy and medicine in the 19th century. The collection also includes face masks of famous historical figures such as Voltaire, Napoleon and George Washingtonmaking the museum a true “cabinet of curiosities” that combines the macabre, history and science.

The Skeleton of William Burke, credit: Kim Traynor, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Tiny E Museum

Dedicated to “King” Elvis Presley, this traveling museum is hosted in a renovated vintage caravan and touches several locations in the United States. It is not just a collection of memorabilia, but a small journey into the soul of “King of Rock”. Between vintage photographs, stage clothes and vinyl records that smell of nostalgia, you can feel all the energy of an era in which Elvis made the world dream. Each object tells a fragment of his life, between stages, lights and more intimate moments, transforming the visit into a close encounter with his legend.

The museum, which moves from city to city, brings with it that free and magnetic spirit that made Elvis a timeless icon. In just a few square meters it contains an enormous passion, that of someone who has never stopped believing that music can truly unite people and keep dreams alive.