The 80 years of Rita Pavone: the rebel anti-diva par excellence





Enclosing Rita Pavone in a single definition would be an exercise not only complex, but above all an understatement. It is impossible to limit it to a single role, for example that of singer. In fact, his career has seen her in the guise of actress and more generally was a real protagonist of the world of entertainment. From artistic choices to its physical appearance, often the subject of derision (today we would quietly talk about bullying and body shaming), Rita Pavone embodies the essence of the agent-diva: outside the box, far from the conventions, always authentic and incredibly energetic.

Today, August 23, it turns off 80 candles. But she feels 30, she recently told Corriere della Sera. That strength, which has always distinguished it, is still its distinctive trait. And he transmits the audience, of course (“If it weren’t there, I wouldn’t be here. I feel privileged,” he said to Verissimo) but probably it’s really part of his DNA. He showed him from an early age when, he reacted hard against a partner who offended her: “He made fun of me continuously, he said that I was low, that I would remain a dwarf. Bullying already existed in those days. That little girl began more ugly, being the daughter of an important person, came to school with the driver and often brought flowers to the teacher – The story at the courier, one morning, said a very bad phrase.

Rita Pavone against everything and everyone

That gesture, so strong, told a lot of the personality of Rita Pavone, who put himself against everything and everyone (but truly) because they are in love with a man older than her (nineteen years) and, above all, already married and with a son. Pavone’s father was not happy at all. So much so that – as revealed by herself – he didn’t even accompany her to the altar on the wedding day. “It was tough, they were all against. But I am a stubborn, I believed it. And I took a right step, I am with a man that I still love a lot after 56 years. It is easy to change, but being 56 years with the same person … Teddy today is a little confused because he is 98 years old, however he is a great cool, he still has a great voice. Sing very well. Our love was born by chance but I would not be able to make my life. Totally different but one for the other and so it was.

Stubborn and rebellious, a bit like his Burrasca Gian. It is no coincidence that Lina Wertmuller (not the first one passes) chose it for the iconic Journal of Gian Burrasca. A milestone of Italian TV, which we remember affectionately. That interpretation of his gave an unforgettable face to a loved character and who also broke many conventions. Not a simple fiction for children, but much more: a successful artistic project, still enjoyable today. All seasoned with the music of Nino Rota, including that abbreviation – “Long live the jelly with tomato” – which has become iconic.

The anti-diva par excellence

Iconic just like Rita Pavone itself that – in the 1960s, those of the great success (in Italy and abroad) – managed to be loved as a diva, despite being actually very distant from the ideal of the Italian “diva” of that time. In short: far from well -defined stereotypes (Loren, Lollobrigida, but also Mina and Zanicchi). Rita Pavone broke the patterns: minute, energetic, androgynous with childhood traits and a different look, considered rebellious for those years.

And finally: over the years Rita Pavone has never given rise to capricious diva behaviors. Indeed, it has always been characterized by a direct and frank attitude. In all probability it was precisely this freshness, like a docile arrogance, combined with an indisputable and colorful talent to make it, still today, one of the most authentic faces of Italian TV and music.