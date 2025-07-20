The after -school creams work, but do not replace sun protection

Imagine having spent a day at the beach, you had fun, you made many bathrooms but you forgot to put the sun cream: After spending too much time under the sun, you will feel the red skin that pulls and it will seem to have a cardboard film on you. This is where ours intervenes DOSTEMOL CREAM: Almost out of magic, it relieves us from scalds and makes us feel better … but does it really work? The answer is yes: the after -date cream is very useful, but it also has “limits”.

Basically hydratesoothes and helps to repair the skin barrier, but be careful: does not repair the damage of UV rays. It happens like when a firefighter turns off the residual flames that burn a building and calms the situation, but the structure still has suffered damage. In essence, the after -date cream is useful and it makes sense to use it, but does not cancel the damage of the sun and does not protect against its deeper effects, as you might think erroneously.

What is the after -date cream for: hydrates, soothes, repairs (but only a little)

There first function that a after -end cream carries out is rehydrate. Many creams contain components that retain water, such as glycerin, called humettes. It is like covering the soil with a blanket to revitalize it: it helps the skin not to lose more water, softens it and reduces that sensation of skin “that pulls”.

There second action And soothe: After too much sun, the skin is inflamed, it becomes red by pinching us everywhere on the scald. Substances such as Aloe Vera or certain vegetable oils are just some of the components that can be found in the after -school creams; Thanks to them it is possible to reduce that annoying burning sensation. In fact, after a short time from the use we already feel better, or not?

Finally, the third function And repair the protective barrier of the skin. When we clash, the protective barrier – composed of fats and cells of our skin – is ruined, and not a little. The after -end cream restores, in part, this barrier bringing the lipids and emollients to the epidermis – substances that soften it. This helps the skin to defend yourself again from wind, dust, dry air and other invisible enemies.

Attention, however, all this is useful only after the damage has already started: it is important to remember that the after -date cream is not a shield against the sun and cannot totally delete cell damage caused by UV rays.

In essence, the after -school cream is specifically formulated to soothe, rehydrate and repair the skin after exposure to the sun, unlike a classic moisturizing cream formulated to hydrate and keep the skin soft daily.

The after -school works, but not as you think

At this point a question arises: if the after -go -round cream works so well in fixing things, could we not avoid sun cream and put the after -date directly? The answer is absolutely not, indeed, We recommend the use of sun cream Even when the sun does not fight strong as in spring! The after -end cream does not cancel the damage made by ultraviolet rayswhich alter skin cells, cause early aging and increase the risk of tumorsespecially of skin cancer. These are “invisible” damage, which take place deep in the skin, and that no after -goat cream can repair.

This, of course, does not mean that the after -end cream is useless. Indeed, it is a useful tool for taking care of the skin After the exhibition. But the protagonist of the protection always remains the sun cream to be applied before and during exposure. This is what “dirty work” does: filter UV rays, reduces damage, prevents scrolls. The after -date cream, on the other hand, is like the therapist: it comes later and helps you to heal a little faster, but it cannot cancel the mistake of being exposed to you too much.

If we used both well – first the sun cream, then the after one after the skin we need everything it needs, protecting it and repairing it. Preventing with sun protection, cure – but not entirely – with the after -school.

So yes, the double cream works: hydrate, soothes and repaires On the surface, managing to improve the hateful feeling that you feel on the skin after a day in the sun. Certainly, however, we must not expect it to protect from profound damage or that cancels the sunburn that we have already taken. For that, only one thing is needed: attention, prevention and, of course, sun cream Before to expose yourself to the sun.