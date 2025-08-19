The alarm for the major Sarago is unfounded: what this fish is and what happens if the swimmers bite

A specimen of major saragus. Credit: Anders Finn Jørgensen, via Wikicommons.



Between the Sorrento peninsula and the Amalfi Coast Several swimmers were bit by some specimens of MAGGIORE SARAGO (Diplodus Sargus): It is one of the most popular fish species in the Mediterranean Sea, generally harmless to humans. The people involved reported some small wounds on feet, ankles or legs, but i dangers For the man they are minimum and mainly linked to the risk of bacterial infections.

According to several experts, the recent aggression of these specimens could be linked to the increase in the temperatures of the Waters of the Mediterranean Seawhich would increase the metabolism of the newly born specimens, stimulating its appetite. Nonetheless, the latest published studies have not yet shown a clear correlation between higher temperatures and greater aggression.

So let’s see the characteristics of this animal and why There is no alarm for Italian beaches.

What is the major Sarago, where it is and how to recognize it

The Sarago (Diplodus) is a fish that belongs to the family Sparidae and includes different species and subspecies, mainly widespread in Mediterranean Sea and in theEastern Atlantic Ocean. In Italian waters there are mainly 5 species of Diplodus: the major Sarago (Diplodus sargus), the changing Sarago (D. Vulgaris), the Sarago Pizzuto (D. Puntazzo), the Sarago Pharaoh (D. Cervinus Cervinus) and the Sparaglione (D. Annularis).

In particular, the specimens involved in recent attacks have been traced back to the species of MAGGIORE SARAGOthe largest and most widespread in our waters. It is a fish easily recognizable: presents a silver -colored oval body, with some vertical lines (generally 5 black and 4 dark gray alternating with each other) and a black spot just before the caudal fin. Depending on the areas, this species can reach up to 45 cm in length and a weight of about 2 kg.

A specimen of major saragus (Diplodus Sargus). Credit: Júlio Reis, via Wikicommons



The Sarago can reach a maximum depth of 70 meters and lives mainly in rocky seabed, even if it is also possible to find it in sandy seabed, in the prairies of Posidoniain port areas and even within some lagoons.

A fundamental feature of Diplodus sargus is that it is a “Ermafrodita Protantro” fish, that is, subject to ansexual inversion from male to female: This species, in fact, has gonads in which both the ovaries and the testicles are present. In general, these specimens do nourish mainly of algae, invertebrates Equipped with shells with spines, such as sea urchins, small molluscs and fish eggs.

What happens if you are bitten: no alert for Italian beaches

In general, the major Sarago does not constitute a danger to bathers: in itself, its bites simply cause some little discomfort in the areas concerned or light bleeding, even if some complications could arise in the case of bacterial infections. In cases recorded during 2024, however, the wounds caused to bathers proved extremely mild And only on one occasion did medical treatments be made necessary (due to a previous coagulopathy of the woman dressed up from the sarago).

There is therefore no No alert for Italian beaches: the major sarago is an fish species always existed in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, known to be rarely aggressive towards man. To consider, then, there is also the increase in these episodes is closely related to the greater presence of bathers During the summer season: in this case, to explain the attacks it could also be a will of these specimens to defend their territory, especially in the event that there is an overcrowding of people in the water.

Because the saragons have become more aggressive

Although not risky, theincreased bites of the major Sarago in recent months: but why these specimens have become more aggressive? In particular, the younger specimens of Sarago Maggiore have proven to be less shy, getting closer to humans more easily.

Among the main hypotheses there is also theIncrease in temperatures of the Mediterranean Sea, which could encourage the development of aggressive behaviors even in species generally not dangerous. Specifically, the highest temperatures of the waters could accelerate the metabolism especially of smaller specimens, stimulating its appetite And, consequently, pushing them to bite human beings too.

However, a certain correlation has not yet been demonstrated by the studies made so far between the increase in the temperatures of the Mediterranean Sea and the greater aggression of these species. The greatest impact of cases, in fact, could also be related toexcessive presence of swimmers during the hot season, which in fact subjected to greater stress the marine fauna And it increases the chances of encounters between fish and human beings.