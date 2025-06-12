The all -Italian art of failure and never resign

Culture

The all -Italian art of failure and never resign

The all -Italian art of failure and never resign

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The largest aqueduct in the world was built in Libya: here is the Great Man-Made River
The all -Italian art of failure and never resign
Because white leaders tend to yellow and how to prevent it