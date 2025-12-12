The Artful Dodger, the second season on Disney+: when it comes out

It’s inspired by the characters from Oliver Twist and is returning for a new ride. Disney+ announces the ssecond season of the original Australian series The Artful Dodger. Here’s everything we know about the adventure comedy co-created by James McNamara and directed by Ben Young, Ben C. Lucas And Gracie Otto.

The Artful Dodger, previews on the plot

In the second season, reads the synopsis, l‘Artful Dodger is in serious trouble. He has a date with the noose, he is hunted by Inspector Boxer, the new arm of the law of Port Victory, and if he were to see the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he would end up killed. Meanwhile, Lady Belle is determined to build a future in the field of medicine, defying expectations and putting herself in danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging by a thread. While Boxer competes with Jack for Belle’s love, the wily Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose. The new season, with new characters and settings, is richer than ever in emotions, humor, feelings, ingenuity and deception.

The Artful Dodger, the cast

The cast of the second season sees the debut of Luke Bracey as Inspector Henry Boxer, Jeremy Sims in Uncle Dickie’s and Zac Burgess as Phineas Golden. And then there are the confirmations: Susie Porter returns to the role of the formidable Lady Jane Fox, alongside Damien Garvey in that of Governor Fox and Tim Minchin as the devious Darius Cracksworth. Lucy Rose Leonard returns to the role of Lady Fanny Fox, with Nicholas Burton in that of Doctor Sneed e Kim Gyngell as the Professor. Luke Carroll And Vivienne Awosoga they once again maintain order in the hospital, while Aljin Abella, Brigid ZengeniAnd Albert Latailakepa they return to the charge as Fagin’s motley band of thieves.

The Artful Dodger, when the second season comes out

All episodes of the second season of The Artful Dodger they will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Italy from 10 February 2026.