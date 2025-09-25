The automatic translation of messages arrives on WhatsApp: how to do it with the new function

WhatsApp has introduced a function that allows you to translate messages directly into chats. In this way, there is no longer needing to resort to external applications, copy-paste in online translators or other similar stratagems. This means that when you receive a text in a language other than yours, you will no longer have to stop the conversation to understand what it is written: just hold down on the message and select the option “Translate”. In a few seconds the content will appear in the language you have chosen, with the possibility of downloading the linguistic package to use it also in the future. The function was designed to make the interactions between people who speak different languages ​​more immediate, both in private chats and in groups and even in the updates of the channels.

For Android users, who initially have 6 languages ​​available, there is also one more possibility: it is possible Activate the automatic translation of an entire conversationso each new message in a different language will be converted into yours without having to manually repeat the operation. On iPhone (19 languages ​​from the beginning) the mechanism is similar, even if with a slightly different interface. It is important to underline that the translations take place directly on the device, which means that nor WhatsApp nor other external subjects can read the Chat content: therefore, privacy is protected. To receive the function as soon as possible, make sure you have updated the app to the latest version available and wait for the gradual release to also touch your WhatsApp account.

How the translation of WhatsApp messages works

From a technical point of view, the function is based on downloadable linguistic packageswhich allow the phone to make the offline translation after the first download. This involves two consequences: you need a stable connection, wi-fi or mobile data, to download the packages and you need to have enough storage space. Once installed, however, the translations become much faster and no longer require the need to have an active internet connection (except for the reception of future messages). Some contents are not translatable, such as shared geographical positions, documents, saved contacts, stickers or gifs, but everything related to chat texts can be converted with simplicity.

As for the available number of Languages ​​supported by WhatsApp’s “Translate” functionwe can tell you that, when we write, the Android side is the support for the following 6 languages:

Arabic

Hindi

English

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

As for the front iPhoneInstead, The supported languages ​​are 19:

Arabic

Chinese Mandarino (Continental China)

Chinese Mandarino (Taiwan)

Korean

French

Japanese

Hindi

Indonesian

English (United Kingdom)

English (United States)

Italian

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

In explaining why the new function was added, the WhatsApp team said:

With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, we constantly work to keep our users always connected, regardless of where they are in the world. However, we understand that sometimes the language can be an obstacle in carrying out the activities or in the expression of one’s feelings. That’s why we are excited to introduce the translation of messapp messages, so you can communicate more easily in different languages.

How to use the WhatsApp “Translate” function

In order to translate the WhatsApp messages received in other languages, just follow these few simple steps.

Android

Do a prolonged tap on the message to be translated. Select “Translate” and choose the tongue desired. If it is the first time, you will be asked to download the relative package; Once completed, it will remain available for future translations in the section “Download languages”. To return to the original text or modify it in another language, you can always hold on the message and choose “View translation”.

How to translate WhatsApp messages on Android. Credit: Wabetainfo.



iPhone

Perform a prolonged tap on the message to be translated. Select the items More …> Translate. Select the tongue desired and provide for download the package corresponding.

Keep in mind that, regardless of the operating system of your smartphone, You may still not be able to have the new function availableas his release has just begun and he may want some time before he can see it on your device.