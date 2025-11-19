The Beatles Anthology on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

One more episode to better describe the Fab Four. Disney+ announces The Beatles Anthology, the historic docuseries produced by Apple Corps in the UK, expanded and restored, focusing on the life and times of one of the most influential and beloved bands of all time, as told by the band themselves. Here’s everything we know.

The Beatles Anthology on Disney+, the trailer

The Beatles Anthology on Disney+, previews

The docuseries, we read in the synopsis, offers an intimate and unprecedented glimpse of the legendary path and internal balance of the Beatles.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr relive, on this journey, the ups and downs, the twists and turns of the Beatles’ eight long and tortuous years as a band. The series covers the most difficult and ambitious years of the group up to the phenomenon of Beatlemania and worldwide fame. The series’ never-before-seen ninth episode features never-before-seen images of Paul, George and Ringo during the creation of the original series and musical project Anthology in the 90s. The Beatles Anthology it was broadcast for the first time in 1995 in the United States on ABC and in the United Kingdom on ITV and was followed by a Grammy Award-winning home video distribution. Numerous elements of the series have been updated for the Disney+ debut, including a stunning visual restoration and audio mix overseen by the Apple Corps production team in collaboration with the highly skilled technicians at Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Beatles Anthology on Disney+, the production

The ninth episode of The Beatles Anthology is directed by Oliver Murray, with the first eight by Geoff Wonfor, Bob Smeaton and Matt Longfellow. All episodes are produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde and Martin R. Smith.

The Beatles Anthology on Disney+: when it comes out

The docuseries debuts on Disney+ on November 26, 2025, with three episodes available at launch. The next appointments will be November 27th with episodes 4-6 and November 28th with episodes 7-9.