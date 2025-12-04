The Beauty, the new thriller series by Ryan Murphy on Disney+: the super cast and when it comes out

A new thriller. Disney+ announces TheBeautya new FX series signed by Ryan Murphy (here as executive producer and co-creator) and based on the comic series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley. Here’s everything we know about a title with a strong cast and lots of guest stars.

The Beauty, previews on the plot

In the FX series TheBeautythe world of high fashion is turned upside down when international top models begin to die in mysterious and gruesome circumstances. FBI agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they learn of a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into physically perfect beings, but with terrifying consequences. Their investigation brings them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation, a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly created a miracle drug called The Beauty and who is willing to do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire, even unleashing his lethal hitman, The Assassin. As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy, a desperate outcast, is drawn into the chaos in search of purpose; Meanwhile, agents race to Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter humanity’s future.

The Beauty, the cast and the guest stars

The cast of the series includes, among others, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope. Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio guest star.

The Beauty, the production

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, the FX series TheBeauty stars Murphy, Hodgson, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun as executive producers. TheBeauty is produced by 20th Television.

The Beauty, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on January 22, 2026 with the first 3 episodes and will continue every Thursday with a new episode and will conclude, for each of the final two weeks, with a double episode.