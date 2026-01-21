The Beauty, the thriller series about beauty. Rebecca Hall: "I fight the trap of vanity every day"

The Beauty, the new and ambitious international FX thriller series created by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, arrives on Disney+, which will debut on January 22nd on the streaming platform in Italy with the first three episodes. The season will consist of 11 episodes, published every Thursday – with a double date in the final two weeks – and promises to be one of the most discussed projects of the beginning of the year.

Set in the glittering and unforgiving world of high fashion, The Beauty begins with a series of mysterious deaths befalling some globally renowned supermodels. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (played by Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are called to investigate, chasing an increasingly disturbing case from Paris to New York. Their discoveries lead them to a secret that could subvert the very nature of man: a sexually transmitted virus capable of transforming ordinary people into physically perfect beings – but at the price of devastating consequences.

The Beauty, the new thriller series by Ryan Murphy on Disney+: the super cast and when it comes out

Behind this enigma lies “The Corporation”, the billionaire empire of a technology visionary played by Ashton Kutcher, willing to do anything to protect his secret: a miracle drug called The Beauty. Also appearing on his path is a ruthless killer (Anthony Ramos) and a young outcast (Jeremy Pope) looking for purpose in a world that has mistaken perfection for salvation.

With a stellar cast and numerous guest stars – including Isabella Rossellini, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio – the series stages a sharp reflection on the cult of appearance and the obsessive race for physical perfection. Between glamour, surreality and restlessness, The Beauty pushes the viewer to ask themselves an uncomfortable question: how much would we be willing to sacrifice to be perfect?