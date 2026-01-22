The Beauty: when all the episodes are released, the complete calendar

“The Beauty” is Ryan Murphy’s new thriller series, on Disney+ from January 22, inspired by the comic series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley. “What would you be willing to sacrifice for perfection?”, this is the question that the series tries to answer which, with a stellar cast (Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, Isabella Rossellini), a compelling plot and surprising direction, confirms itself as one of the strongest serial products of 2026.

But when do all the episodes of “The Beauty” come out on Disney+? Here is the complete calendar. Consisting of 11 episodes, the series will continue every Thursday with a new episode and will conclude, for each of the final two weeks, with a double episode.

The Beauty: when all the episodes are released, the calendar

Episode 1,2 and 3: January 22nd

Episode 4: January 29

Episode 5: February 5

Episode 5: February 12

Episode 7: February 19

Episode 8 and 9: February 26

Episode 10 and 11: March 5

The Beauty: the plot, in brief

The story is that of a virus that is created to make people younger, more beautiful and without defects. It is transmitted through body fluids or by injecting it with a syringe. But what are the consequences of an externally perfect population?