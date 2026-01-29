The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

2026 has only started a month ago but we can already start to take stock of Netflix’s strongest titles this year. There are already some series that have been able to capture our attention and generate dizzying numbers in terms of views.

Let’s find out what they are but know that the list is destined to grow during 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025, to catch up on

His truth

A thriller series that has conquered the whole world thanks to a captivating story but also to its profound, timely, intimate subtext. We talk about murders in which to find a culprit but also about marriage and the difficulties of being together despite the dark moments, the dramas, the mistakes. We talk about career but also about parenthood and the passing of time, all told with elegance but also with many twists.

If you love thrillers, don’t miss this series because it will leave you speechless, especially in its ending.

Bridgerton 4

The fourth season of Bridgerton is also convincing, returning to Netflix this year, telling the story of the family’s second son, the rebellious and non-conformist Benedict. It is a linear season, without too many upheavals or twists, however, very pleasant. Bridgerton 4 tackles many strong and interesting themes: it talks about female orgasm, rediscovered sexuality after long abstinence, love between different social classes and there is also a nice crossover with the spin-off “Queen Charlotte”.

We are waiting to see its sequel, but we can confirm that this new Bridgerton is good, like the entire series.

