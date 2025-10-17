The best Prime Video TV series starring strong, dominant women

The label “female TV series” is often used as a synonym for romantic or sentimental TV series. Stories of love and passion, in which feelings are in the foreground, often complicated by circumstances or inappropriate choices.

Well, in this article we are not talking about those series. Because yes, in a certain sense we have collected the best “female” TV series from Prime Video, but not in the sense that commonly comes to mind. Rather, the best TV series with female protagonists who have too much to do to think of a love story.

Women who kill, women who protect other women, women who take revenge on the men who have hurt them, women who come together to fight against society’s enemies, women who fight for their lives or to show the world the truth.

Some of these women also have feelings, a romantic love, but they don’t even think for a second about being kind damsels to be saved and instead set out on their own to get who and what they want. In short, if you are looking for TV series about the “weaker sex”, you can look elsewhere.

If, however, you are interested in miniseries that have already concluded and TV series still in production, which share the fact that they have strong and combative women as protagonists, here are our recommendations which range from comedy to drama, from science fiction to thriller, from horror to action.

Swarm (7 episodes) – genre: comedy

In Swarm Dre (Dominique Fishback) lives with his friend-sister Marissa, with whom he also shares a passion for Ni’jah, a pop star singer who, in reality, would be a sort of reference to Beyoncé (and her husband Jay-Z, here called Cachè). In reality Marissa has lost her passion a bit, but not Dre, who is not willing to accept compromises for Ni’jah. Not even if Marissa is involved. Imagine if the attacks on his favorite are strangers, who will therefore experience Dre’s ruthless revenge.

Sciame’s review

The Horrors of Dolores Roach (8 episodes) – genre: comedy

Dolores Roach (played by Justina Machado) leaves the prison she ended up in for protecting her drug dealer boyfriend after 16 years, returns to her no longer popular neighborhood in Manhattan and the only familiar face she finds, in the old Emapanada Loca restaurant, is Luis, who hosts her at his home.

The restaurant is in big crisis, Luis is submerged in debt and, to at least partially try to repay his debt, Dolores decides to look for a job as a masseuse. But, due to a series of unfortunate coincidences, from this situation Dolores will trigger a plot of murders and cannibalism, a trend that will take her story all the way to Broadway.

The Horrors of Dolores Roach review

The Underground Railroad (10 episodes) – genre: historical-drama

Inspired by the true story of the network of houses and paths where blacks who escaped from slavery in the South of the United States found refuge before and during the Civil War, The Underground Railroad imagines a real railway system towards which Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) escapes, a slave who has escaped from her captors but is ferociously pursued by the slave hunter Arnold Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton).

The Underground Railroad review

Listen to the Forgotten Flowers (7 episodes) – genre: drama

Alice Hart lives a difficult childhood, with a violent father and a submissive mother. Then their house catches fire, her parents die and Alice is entrusted to her grandmother June Hart (Sigourney Weaver), an elderly and combative woman who runs a nursery where some women who are victims of violence, stalking, abuse and abuse of various kinds live in safety. The series therefore shows the future but also the past of Alice, between violence and the desire for redemption.

The review of Listen to the Forgotten Flowers

Wilderness (6 episodes) – genre: drama

Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will Taylor (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) seem like the perfect couple at the perfect time: attractive, in love, accomplices, on a road trip across the United States, as they had always dreamed of doing on their honeymoon.

But appearances, as we know, are often deceiving. Liv, who followed her husband in his choice to move from London to New York for work, discovered that she had been cheated on. Here the image of the two of them traveling immediately takes on another meaning…

The Wilderness review

The explanation of the ending of Wilderness

Red Queen (7 episodes) – genre: psychological

Antonia Scott is the smartest woman in the world with an IQ of 242; Jon Gutierrez is “a policeman, gay, Basque”, as Antonia describes him at first glance. Jon must convince Antonia to follow him to a man called Mentor, head of a secret agency paid for by the European Union, which secretly intervenes when the methods of the normal police force cannot be applied. Antonia worked for Mentor, then left, but now her help is needed.

We need to find a madman who takes it out on the offspring of the richest in Madrid, but he doesn’t do it for money. Antonia must find out who the culprit is, and Jon must be her squire if she wants some of her well-intentioned sins to disappear from the record books.

The Red Queen’s review

The explanation of the ending of the Red Queen

Dead Ringers – Inseparable (6 episodes) – genre: thriller

Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both Rachel Weisz) are two brilliant gynecologists, identical in appearance but very different on the inside: Beverly is shy, introverted and moralistic, while Elliot is outspoken, loud and uninhibited.

The two sisters have a project to “revolutionize the way women give birth”, although there are different nuances between their respective visions. The project, specifically, is to open an extremely cutting-edge birth center, complete with a research laboratory. But building it requires financing, and financiers will want a return.

Dead Ringers review

Dead Ringers ending explained

Wrong Sisters (8 episodes) – genre: thriller

Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel) is the editor of a fashion magazine and a women’s rights activist. She has a sexy husband and successful lawyer, Adam Macintosh (Corey Stoll), a seventeen-year-old son, Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who loves her very much, but also a large number of haters. One evening, after a gala dinner in her honor, Chloe goes to the beach house in East Hampton, where she finds Adam lying on the floor, in a pool of blood, dead.

The police are convinced that the culprit is Ethan, and are therefore forced to warn Nichole Macintosh (Banks), Adam’s ex-wife whose surname she has kept but not her son: Nichole is Ethan’s biological mother, but she is also Chloe’s older sister, the one with alcohol addiction problems, with a life that has always been fraught with problems, difficulties and traumas.

The review of Sorelle Sbagliate

The Girlfriend (6 episodes) – genre: drama

Laura (Robin Wright) is a successful gallery owner, adored by her husband Howard (Waleed Zuaiter), a billionaire real estate developer who finances and supports her every choice, and also has an idyllic love relationship with her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson).

Everything changes when the other protagonist, Cherry (Olivia Cooke), arrives in Daniel’s life: from humble origins, she struggles to make ends meet in an increasingly expensive London. The love between Daniel and Cherry is sincere and pure. Or perhaps, as Laura suspects, Cherry is up to something shady to take advantage of poor-but-rich Daniel? Question of points of view

The review of The Girlfriend

Them 2: The Scare (8 episodes) – genre: horror

From 1953 in the first season, this season 2 leaps forward to 1991. The protagonist is Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde, who played mother Lucky Emory in the first season), an LAPD detective who, as an African-American, particularly suffers from the climate of tension and hatred in the city.

One day she is called to investigate the case after a brutal murder. And his colleague, who has no qualms about hiding his violent racism, takes little time to accuse the eldest of the foster children, a black boy.

“Then” we meet Edmund: clumsy if not downright clumsy, he works in an entertainment center for kids but the dream he cultivates is to be an actor. Unfortunately for him, however, the auditions to which he is called are always for minor roles.

The review of Loro 2: The Fear

How Them 2 ends: the explanation

Fallout (1st season 8 episodes, 2nd season in production) – genre: science fiction

In the prologue we see the atomic bombs that devastate the world and kill 90% of the life forms on Earth. Immediately after, we are shown the present of the series, which is 2296, 219 years after the beginning, or the end, of everything or almost everything. And so we meet Lucy (Ella Purnell), a young inhabitant of Vault 33, who is preparing to get married respecting the rules of arranged marriages between non-blood relatives.

Too bad, however, that the marriage falls apart due to a group of Marauders who kidnap his father. And so here is Lucy’s mission: to escape from Vault 33 and face the outside world with its radiation and violence to find her father.

The Fallout review

How Fallout ends

Fallout 2 previews

Gen V (2 seasons of 8 episodes) – genre: action, satire

Marie discovered she had superpowers on the day of her first menstrual period, when she unintentionally killed her parents. A few years later, Marie goes to Godolkin University, Vought’s supes college. And here she will meet new people, but above all she will get to know herself and her past better and better.

The Gen V review

How the first season of Gen V ended

The Gen V 2 review