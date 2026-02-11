The best romantic-sentimental TV series to watch on Prime Video

Whether they are teenage dramas, stories of impossible love, novels from times gone by or very modern families, there are moments when there is nothing better than dedicating ourselves to a TV series that makes us dream, get excited and maybe even cry a little.

And it is for those moments – alone, as a couple, in a group or however you want – that we have drawn up the list below of romantic/sentimental TV series to watch on Prime Video. Warning: all the series on the list have been seen and reviewed by us (for each you will find the link to the platform and the one to the review), so in case you know who to blame.

Summer in Your Eyes (3 complete seasons, sequel film in production)

Original title: The summer I turned pretty (the summer I got pretty). Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad: they grew up together, Belly Conklin and the two Fisher brothers, but now that they are older their childhood friendship gives way to a river full of feelings and passion.

Modern Love (2 anthology seasons)

Modern love, in all its possible declinations. In each episode a new story, new characters, and love moves and determines everything. If you don’t want to commit to long and complex stories, this anthology TV series is the perfect choice.

Mammals (complete season 1)

In this series we are on the side of the classic sentimental comedy of the absurd in British style. Betrayals, aplomb, jokes one after the other and the right dose of alcohol. The protagonist is the British actor-host (but who works in the USA) James Corden, in the role of an aspiring star chef.

Wolf Like Me (complete seasons 1-2)

We move to Australia for this series that mixes love and werewolves. But don’t think of Twilight, absolutely: Wolf Like Me is about a widowed father who “accidentally” meets a woman with whom it seems like something could happen, but who hides a secret that he just can’t reveal to him. We won’t give any spoilers about the ending of the first season, but let’s say that we would have hoped for a miniseries, but “unfortunately” it has been confirmed for a second season.

Prisma (seasons 1-2 complete, season 3 cancelled)

Usually in these rankings and collections we don’t include TV series canceled before the finale, which therefore leave too many points unsolved. But Prisma, unexpectedly cancelled, deserves an exception. Not so much because this teen drama is set in Italy, in Latina. But rather because this series is anything but old-fashioned: in themes, in tone, in characters. In everything, and in any case always for the best. In short, an Italian TV series not to be missed.

Maxton Hall (2 complete seasons, season 3 in production)



Maxton Hall can be an irritating series if you focus on the fact that a German cast speaking German in Germany is dramatizing a story about English kids in England. But there is no doubt that the love story between the beautiful, intelligent and poor Ruby and the handsome, slightly less intelligent but very rich James is compelling, passionate, also full of sensuality and sexuality. So, it’s worth it despite the linguistic and scenic barriers.

Antonia (1 complete season)

Not the classic love story, but perhaps for this reason more authentic (and in fact it is based on a true story): Antonia discovered that she had endometriosis, a disease that affected her entire life, including her relationship with her boyfriend Manfredi. But now that he knows, he can try to change his story.

Love Club (1 anthology season)

Four episodes, four protagonists, four stories of feelings, identity, love and tolerance. At the center, an imaginary Milanese venue called Love Club, a point of reference for the LGBT+ community. An overwhelming, very hot and breathtaking slice of reality.

