The best series to see on Netflix this weekend

The first weekend of October 2025 arrives, temperatures have fallen and the desire to stay at home in front of the TV is increasingly stronger. Therefore, why not indulge this desire by enjoying all the best coming to Netflin in this weekend that goes from 3 to 5 October 2025.

In fact, the Netflix novelties not to be missed are: just this weekend, the third chapter of the saga on the most loved serial killers arrived by the public, “Monster” who after telling the story of Dahmer and the Memendez brothers returns with the chilling story of Ed Gein. But it’s not over here.

Here is all the best of Netflix not to be missed this weekend (3-5 October 3035).

If you love the True Crime: Monster – The story of Ed Gein

It is the most awaited series of the year, especially by the lovers of the True Crime and, in particular, of the saga on the worst serial killers in the story signed by Ryan Murphy. It arrives just this weekend and is literally unmissable. We are talking about “Monster – The story of Ed Gein”, the sequel to “Dahmer” and the “Fratelli Mendez” which is ready to conquer once again the public from all over the world.

If you are passionate about this kind of story, choose this title.

If you feel like lightness and love the teen series: Riv4li

For those looking for lightness, simplicity and a title to look at without too much commitment there is Riv4li, the new Netflix teen series that tells the inconvenience of today’s teenagers very well. The story is set in Pisa within a middle school where the arrival of a new girl will change the dynamics between classmates divided into two groups: the insiders and the outsiders. The protagonist is Samuele Carrino.

If you are looking for a dramatic movie that makes you move: Steve with Cillian Murphy

If, on the other hand, you want to opt for a film that makes you move to opt for “Steve”, the new film starring the star by Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer Cillian Muprchy. Taken from Max Porter’s Sunday Times bestseller, the film follows 24 crucial hours in the life of the principal (played by the Oscar Cylian Murphy) of a recovery institute and his students.

