The best survival series on Netflix

What is more powerful and compelling than the fight for survival? This theme, in fact, has always dominated the plots of books, films and TV series which have often exploited survival to give the public stories to be passionate about and take inspiration from. Just think of “Lost”, the survival series par excellence which has become a colossus in the serial world and the unsurpassed title on the theme.

But what fascinates us so much about these survival stories on the small screen? Mainly the fact that the characters are forced to experience extreme situations and bring out all their strength to stay alive, giving demonstrations of courage and determination and becoming examples to follow for those beyond the screen.

Engaging, full of suspense and twists but also inspiration for deep reflections, but what are the best Netflix survival series of recent years? Let’s find out together.

The 8 Show

Let’s start with the revelation Netflix series of recent years: “The 8 Show”, a South Korean survival game that literally leaves you speechless with its originality and the thoughtful ideas thrown at the viewer. The series is inspired by a Korean webtoon, i.e. a digital comic created by Bae Jin Soo and entitled Money Game. The plot? Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game in which they earn money as time passes. Let yourself be amazed by this series which is a bomb, perhaps the best survival game ever.

Squid Game

We couldn’t fail to mention the “Squid Game” phenomenon, the South Korean cult series that has become the most watched series ever on Netflix. A deadly game, 456 contestants, the most desperate men there are, compete against each other in various children’s games that will prove deadly in an attempt to survive and win the prize pool of 45.6 billion won that could transform their sad existence.

A series, consisting of three seasons, which has made history and has a plot so captivating that it keeps you glued to the TV. And if you are among the very few who haven’t seen it yet, run and get it.

Samurai Last Standing

A Japanese “Squid Game” set in the times of the samurai. “Samurai Last Standing” is the new Netflix survival series that you absolutely must watch. Dynamic, profound and with a hint of mysticism that makes it irresistible, this series will win you over with its life-or-death struggles, its depth and that story of Japanese culture that is always extremely fascinating.

A group of former samurai are lured to a temple to participate in a contest that promises to win 100 billion yen. What they don’t know is that to do so they have to kill each other.

Alice in Borderland

Another great survival title belonging to the South Korean survival game genre is “Alice in Borderland”, the series that started this genre of story which was later depopulated with “Squid Game”.

Apathetic, without a job and with an obsession for video games, Arisu suddenly finds himself in an unusual Tokyo emptied of its inhabitants where he is forced to participate in dangerous games with his friends to survive. In this strange world Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who has decided to compete alone, and together they end up unraveling one mystery after another while overcoming numerous dangers and trying to grasp the meaning of life. Alice in Borderland is based on a survival thriller manga (originally published in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine) by Haro Aso.

Welcome to Eden (season one)

Another beautiful Netflix survival story is Welcome to Eden, a Spanish series which, on the same wavelength as Squid Game, tells the story of a group of psychologically desperate and “lost” young people who are “recruited” by a mysterious sect which takes them to a desert island from which they will no longer be able to escape. Are you happy? With this question, Zoa and four other attractive, social media-active young people receive an invitation to the most exclusive party in history, organized on a secret island by the brand of a new drink. What begins as an exciting adventure will soon turn into a memorable journey. But in paradise all that glitters is not gold… Welcome to Eden.

Snowpiercer

How can we not mention one of the best post-apocalyptic survival series ever, “Snowpiercer”. A title that sets its story inside a train that never stops moving forward and where the social classes of the last men who survived the apocalypse are distinguished inside the carriages from the highest to the lowest. The struggle will be to move from the slave carriages to those of the “lords” and rebel against this social classification which creates countless problems within the train. What will happen when the last try to become the first?

Keep Breathing

Finally, let’s move on to the most recent of the three, “Keep Breathing” which is one of the best Netflix survival games of the last two years even if the survival aspect has some small flaws. This series, however, defends itself well from the point of view of the structure and the themes covered which, between the theme of motherhood, the obsession with work in contemporary society and abandonment, manages to hit the mark and delve into current and very interesting topics. The story is that of a girl who survives a plane crash and has to fight between life and death alone.

