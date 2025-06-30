The best TV series of 2025 video, so far

As in 2024 and 2023, also this year we prepared a constantly updated list with the best TV series released during 2025 on Prime Videos. TV series of all kinds, Italian and foreign, recited and reality, but with two precise characteristics in common: having liked us very much, and not having been (still) deleted before the conclusion. In short, if you don’t find the wheel of the time you know why. For the rest, scroll through the list, mark the ones you miss and tell us yours in the comments!

The Rig 2 (Thriller/Horror UK – 6 episodes)

Two years after the first season, the former workers of the Kinloch Bravo who escaped the destruction, caused by a tsunami, of their Offic Shore oil platform, returned. Magnus and its surviving colleagues are transported to the North Pole, where they discover that the Pictor is carrying out an even more dangerous activity against the mysterious ancestor …

The Review of The Rig 2

On Call (US police – 8 episodes)

An expert policeman, Harmon, supports the young recruit Diaz: we are in Long Beach, California, but for the agents life here is not only surfing and beaches. At the beginning of this series, the detective Delgado is killed, victim of one of the most ferocious gangs in the area: Harmon, who had trained it, is not part of the task force to find his killer, but between one case and the other together with the young Diaz he will find a way and time to help.

The on call review

Red Carpet (Comic Show Italy – 4 episodes)

The Gialappa’s Band that comments, Alessia Marcuzzi who leads, three teams of comedians who improvise bodyguard of the Dive Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini, Melissa Satta and Giulia De Lellis. An absurd and fun game show, all set in a villa with obstacles to overcome.

The Red Carpet review

Invincible 3 (Usa Superhero animated series – 8 episodes)

Mark has to face the past but also the future after his father Omni-Man has been captured by his old allies. In this third season Mark’s adventures become even more complicated.

Invincible 3 review

Reacher 3 (Action USA – 8 episodes)

A new adventure for our beloved Reacher, who this time must infiltrate a criminal family to capture the one who blackmailing this family, and who a few years ago was incredibly escaped the ruthless and right revenge of Reacher.

Reacher 3 review

Descart Zone (Comedy Italy – 6 episodes)

In this series Maccio Capatonda interprets himself and tells his period of professional crisis, from which he tries to get out, relying on an alleged expert that the councils to get out of his comfort area and test himself in increasingly complicated and absurd situations. With predictably hilarious, but also surprisingly exciting results.

The despair zone review

LOL: Whoever laughs is out 5 (Comic Show Italy – 6 episodes)

There are no longer Fedez and Frank Matano at the conduct of Lol 5, replaced by Angelo Pintus and Alessandro Siani. But even if among the presenters there is still some mechanism to be oil, the show formula is super tested and also this year the comedians have battled with colleagues to resist without laughing until the end.

The review of Lol 5

The Bondsman (Horror/Comedy USA – 8 episodes)

Kevin Bacon is Hub Halloran, a southern south hunter of the USA. One day, while looking for a fugitive, Hub is killed. End of the story? No, because Hub is even saved by the devil, who wants to entrust him with a particular task: capturing and bringing back the souls of some damned fugitives to hell.

The review of The Bondsman

#1 Happy Family USA (Animated Comedy series for US adults – 8 episodes)

Animated series set in the United States just affected by the attacks of 11 September 2001. The Hussein family, Muslims who have been emigrating in America for some time, now feels compelled to prove that he is more American than all if he wants to remove the climate of suspicion, distrust and hatred by himself. He will try, with truly hilarious results.

The review of #1 Happy Family USA

OVERCOMPLIGTING (College Comedy USA – 8 episodes)

Benny (Benito Skinner) is a joint from college: at high school he was the captain of the football team and he was extremely popular, here he still does not know him and he wants to make an excellent impression. But he is not yet willing to declare his homosexuality, therefore he finds herself forced to overcoming a heterosexuality of facade with everyone, including the sister who goes to the same college.

The overcompensing review

Nine perfect strangers 2 (US drama – 8 episodes)

Four years after the first and theoretically unique season, Nine Perfect Strangers has returned: Masha (Nicole Kidman) has become a star, and her new 9 guests reach her in a Bavaria estate, where they will be subjected to the tests, rituals and hallucinations of the Masha healing program.

The review of Nine Perfect Strangers 2

The Clarkson 4 farm (reality UK – 8 episodes)

Another year on Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm, in English Costwolds. Life in the countryside becomes more and harder, also because of climate change, and as if the various scratchers between agriculture and breeding were not enough, Jeremy decides to further complicate life by opening a new pub, in a period in which the pubs close.

Clarkson’s Farm 4 review

Wrong sisters (US thriller miniseries – 8 episodes)

Chloe and Nicole are sisters, but they could not be more different, despite similar tastes in terms of men. Life separated them, but when Chloe’s husband (Jessica Biel) is suddenly killed, Nichole (Elizabeth Banks) returns to help her sister and son Ethan. The two sisters will carry on a parallel investigation that will make them discover bulky and harmful shadows of the past.

The review of sisters wrong

The Baracchino (animated series Comedy Italy – 6 episodes)

The Baracchino is a ruined room, once stage of the best stand ups comedian. Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) convinces the owner Maurizio (Lillo) to put aside reserves and fears and reopen the doors of the restaurant to comedy. Not everything will go smoothly, but we will understand that behind laughter there are moments of pain and emotion.

The review of Il Baracchino

Small fish 2 (Comedy Italy – 8 episodes)

Our favorite advertising agency continues to face the challenges of a sector in constant evolution, but thanks to the guidance of Greta and Fabio, the professionals of the Tree of Us will be able to carry on new exciting challenges. The Jackal show with small fish 2 that can be fun to tears without ever giving in to vulgarity.

The Review of Pesci Small 2

Countdown (US police – 13 episodes)

A classic detective series, but with something more. When a customs agent is killed in broad daylight, the special Blythe agent gives life to an inter -force task force to capture the murderer and, above all, fade a dangerous criminal plan that could wipe out via Los Angeles with a nuclear device.

Countdown’s review